Some DC streets close this week for IMF and World Bank spring meetings

Global finance leaders are in Downtown D.C. for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings, and that means road closures and parking restrictions.

Global finance leaders are having a local impact on traffic.

They’re in Downtown D.C. for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings, and that means road closures and parking restrictions.

Through Saturday at 7 p.m., D.C. police said the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 1924 Pennsylvania Ave., NW (south curb only)

G Street from 19th Street to 20th Street NW (north curb only)

Through Saturday at 5 p.m., the following street will be closed:

H Street from 19th Street to 20th Street NW

From Wednesday at 7 p.m. through Saturday at 5 p.m., the following streets will be closed:

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street NW

D.C. police said street closures and listed times could change depending on the conditions. And if drivers must be in the area, they should expect delays.

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