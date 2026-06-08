UFC White House event brings string of road closures in DC

From the Octagon to the Oval Office, the UFC event at the White House will bring a slew of road closures and parking restrictions in D.C. Here's what you need to know.

From the Octagon to the Oval Office, the UFC event at the White House will bring a slew of road closures and parking restrictions in D.C. Here’s what you need to know.

Road closures start Thursday ahead of the “UFC Freedom 250” events scheduled Friday through Sunday.

From Thursday at 6 a.m., through Monday at 6:30 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

17th Street from New York Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from Upper Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

From Thursday, at 10 p.m., through Monday at 6:30 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

17th Street from New York Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Upper Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

E Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW (hotel traffic permitted from 14th Street)

E Street/Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

On Friday from noon to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Independence Avenue, SW

On Friday at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Memorial Bridge

Parkway Drive from Potomac River Freeway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 14th Street, NW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue to 12th Street, SW

Westbound I-395 Exit 4B to Maine Avenue/12th Street (all traffic diverted to westbound Interstate 395)

From Friday at 10 p.m., through Monday, June 15 at 6 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

17th Street from H Street to New York Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

G Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

F Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 18th Street, NW

22nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 21st Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street to Upper Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street/Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 14th Steet to 12th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to Independence Avenue, SW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

From Friday at 10 p.m., through Monday at 6 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

17th Street from H Street to New York Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

G Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

F Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

22nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 21st Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street to Upper Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW (hotel traffic permitted from 14th Street)

F Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW (no westbound traffic)

E Street from 14th Steet to 12th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to Independence Avenue, SW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

From Saturday at 6 a.m., through Monday at 6 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 18th Street, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 9th Street, NW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit E Street /I -66 (all traffic sent toward I-66 West)

Northbound Potomac River Freeway exit E Street /I -66 (all traffic sent toward I-66 West)

Eastbound I-66 / TR Bridge exits toward Constitution Avenue (all traffic sent toward Whitehurst Freeway/ I-66)

Eastbound I-66 / TR Bridge exits toward E Street / Whitehurst Freeway (all traffic sent toward Whitehurst Freeway)

From Sunday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 6 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

H Street from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

From Sunday at 6 a.m., through Monday at 6 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

H Street from 18th Street to 15th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street to H Street, NW

17th Street from K Street to H Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

17th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

16th Street from I Street to H Street, NW

15th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Vermont Avenue from I Street to H Street, NW

I Street from 17th Street to 14th Street, NW

On Saturday and Sunday, the following streets may be closed intermittently closed to vehicle traffic for public safety:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 14th Street, SW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue to 12th Street, SW

Westbound I-395 Exit 4B to Maine Avenue/12th Street (all traffic diverted to westbound I-395)

D.C. police said all street closures and listed times are subject to change.

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