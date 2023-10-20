DC road closures for Howard University homecoming, Race for Every Child

The District will be hit with road closures on Sunday for the Marine Corps Marathon as drivers will have to contend with two more events shutting off streets.

Before the District is hit with road closures next Sunday for the 48th Marine Corps Marathon, drivers will have to contend with two more events shutting down streets this weekend.

The last of Howard University’s Homecoming events will kick off road closures on Friday and Saturday, as a week of celebrations come to a close. The “Revival”-themed homecoming will include the Greek Step Show on Friday night. The Annual Alumni Tailgate and Homecoming Parade will take place on Saturday to mark the university’s football game against Norfolk State.

Streets will be closed around the university and D.C. police are warning commuters that there will be increased traffic and pedestrians, as current students and alumni from around the world attend festivities.

Then, on Saturday, Children’s National Hospital is also holding the Race for Every Child 2023 in Freedom Plaza, which will lead to more road closures.

The 5K run/walk will head toward the U.S. Capitol and pass iconic monuments, while the Kids Dash, a 100-yard race, will take place on Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest.

The road closures for both events this weekend are outlined below:

Howard University Homecoming closures

Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Eighth Street, NW between Barry Place, NW and V Street, NW

Barry Place, NW between Georgia Avenue and Ninth Street, NW

Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Sixth Street, NW between Girard Street, NW and Howard Place, NW

Howard Place, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and Sixth Street, NW

Girard Street, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and Sixth Street, NW

Fairmount Street, NW between Georgia Avenue, NW and Sixth Street, NW

Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Sixth Street, NW from W Street, NW to Fairmont Street, NW

Georgia Avenue, NW from Columbia Road, NW to Florida Avenue, NW

Seventh Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to S Street, NW

Florida Avenue, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to Fourth Street, NW

Sixth Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to U Street, NW

Fifth Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to U Street, NW

Fourth Street, NW from Florida Avenue, NW to McMillan Drive, NW

Fifth Street, NW from McMillan Drive, NW to Hobart Place, NW

Race for Every Child closures

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from Ninth Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Saturday, Oct. 21, from approximately 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.: