Howard U. wants everyone to have a good (and safe) time this homecoming

Alumni from all over the world have returned to campus this week for the University's homecoming festivities. While having fun is a top priority, school leaders say safety is too.

This year’s theme of Howard University’s Homecoming signifies the liveliness of the historically Black university: “Revival.”

All this week, alumni from all over the world come back to the campus located in the heart of D.C. It’s a weekslong event people plan for all year that ends this weekend with a step show, tailgate, football game and more.

While having fun is a top priority for the university, school leaders say safety is too.

“One of the things that we are definitely pushing is if you see something, please say something to someone,” said Ariel Triplett, campus director of emergency management and safety. “We really want everyone to make sure they’re traveling in pairs and with friends and family.”

She said one of their most recent recommendations to students and staff is sharing your location on your cellphone.

“I think sharing your location with a family friend, even if they aren’t close, is good for your health,” Triplett said, “as well as your wellness while you’re out.”

Triplett also suggested that everyone have the BISON S.A.F.E app downloaded. This is how the university keeps the community informed of any emergency. It also provides best practices for keeping yourself safe while in the city.

Triplett said while safety is always top of mind, especially with recent violence during Bowie and Morgan State universities’ homecomings, her team worked with its intel community to determine if there are any murmurings or anything that the school should be aware of.

“Our sister HBCUs are experiencing some hard times, and we want to make sure that we’re ready and prepared. So we are absolutely taking that into consideration,” she said.

But Triplett doesn’t want that to discourage people from visiting the campus and having an eventful homecoming. There’s the Greek Step Show on Friday night and on Saturday, the Annual Alumni Tailgate.

Triplett especially invites people to attend the school’s football game against Norfolk State that will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Following the game is the parade which starts at the intersection of Fairmount Street NW and Georgia Avenue NW, so people should plan for road closures.

“Homecoming is super important. It’s a great opportunity for alumni as well as the current Howard community to come together, enjoy festivities and fun times with each other. It’s also just a good bonding experience. HBCU homecomings are quite different from the other schools in the area. So we really get kind of loud and have a good time and not loud that way. Just very boisterous and loving. So it’s a very Howard-focused family-friendly environment.”