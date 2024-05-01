Police, family of slain Hyattsville nightclub security guard plead for help

A security guard was shot and killed outside a Hyattsville, Maryland, nightclub in March 2023 and police and family members are searching for suspects.

Alex Lynch, 28, was a security guard at the Area Code Gentlemen’s Club along Chillum Road, where he was shot and killed.

“This case is not cold,” said Lt. Shane Goudreau with Prince George’s County police. “People are willing to talk sometimes about things that happened previously, and we’re really hoping that somebody can call us and give us a tip.”

Goudreau encouraged everyone to watch surveillance video from the scene.

It shows a car pulling up before the driver, front seat passenger and a back seat passenger all begin shooting toward the business.

“There are specific items of clothing that can be looked at that people are wearing,” Goudreau said, urging members of the public to watch and see if they can recognize the suspects.

Two customers at the business were also shot and injured.

“Our belief is that he (Lynch) was targeted specifically,” Goudreau said. “We don’t have anything to say definitively that it was from his work as a security guard or something maybe from his personal life.”

The victim’s brother, Aaron Watkins, said the past year has been “total hell.”

“The family wants to know why y’all killed my little brother,” Watkins said in a direct message to the shooters, urging them to turn themselves in.

Watkins described his brother as passionate, family-oriented and outgoing.

“There was never a dull moment when Alex was around,” Watkins said. “He kept everyone laughing and giggling.”

Watkins encouraged anyone who has any information to call Prince George’s County police.

“What we want is closure,” Watkins said. “Any little information will help.”

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

