Wegmans tractor-trailer catches fire, blocking street by Montgomery Co. shopping center

A tractor-trailer hauling food products caught fire Thursday morning and began leaking fuel in Germantown, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County fire department.

A tractor trailer that caught fire on Observation Road in Germantown on Thursday morning,(Courtesy Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

No injuries from the fire have been reported, but all lanes are blocked as the smoldering truck is being cleared from Observation Drive by the Milestone Shopping Center.

The fire began around 5:30 a.m., when a fire and rescue spokesperson tweeted that a Wegmans tractor-trailer was ablaze on Observation Drive, between Ridge Road and Shakespeare Boulevard. Some lanes were blocked and officials advised drivers to find alternative roads around the wreck.

Officials said the fire was mostly extinguished an hour later, with hazardous material crews on scene cleaning up a fuel spill.

The road is still completely closed as smoldering, hazardous materials are being removed from the roadway.

