2 hospitalized after crash on George Washington Parkway in Alexandria

A serious crash involving an overturned vehicle left two people hospitalized and shut down all lanes of northbound traffic on the George Washington Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on the GW Parkway at Marina Drive near Daingerfield Island. U.S. Park Police told WTOP two people were taken to the hospital, one with injuries initially considered critical whose condition has since improved and another whose injuries were never considered life threatening.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, USPP said, with one ending up overturned on its hood and another settling in the grass next to the road with serious front-end damage.

All northbound lanes of traffic on the parkway reopened around 9:30 p.m., but delays remained, the WTOP Traffic Center reported.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

WTOP’s Ian Crawford contributed to this report.

