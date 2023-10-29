The 48th Marine Corps Marathon is underway. Here’s what you need to know

The 48th annual Marine Corps Marathon began at 7:55 a.m., running through parts of Virginia and D.C. It’s one of the biggest marathons nationwide and in the world, with the nickname “The People’s Marathon.”
Thousands of people are taking part in the 26.2 mile stretch around the nation’s capital, including runners WTOP has highlighted: Jennifer Hickey; Aaron Hale and Frank Fumich; Helen Taylor; Maria Anes; Mark Rauch, Julie Sapusek and Emily Rauch; and Phil Pinti.
Once upon a time, a number of notable people took part in the marathon such as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, former Vice President Al Gore, Oprah and former D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty.
Here’s what you need to know.
- Q: What time will the Marathon begin?
Four events will start on Route 110 in Arlington, Virginia — the MCM50K at 7:15 a.m., MCM Wheels at 7:50 a.m., MCM Duos at 7:52 a.m. and the MCM at 7:55 a.m., while the MCM10K will start at 7:50 a.m. on the National Mall.
Before that, runners will have to go through screening checkpoints and aren’t allowed to bring prohibited items such as weapons, explosives, illegal substances and blades and sharp objects.
The Runners Village will return to the North Pentagon parking lot as a starting point for race participants.
- Q: How to get to the Marathon
To prepare for the marathon, Metro announced all lines will be open at 5 a.m., with no scheduled track work slowing down trains. Rides will cost the normal weekend flat rate of $2.
There will also be some diverted bus routes around the Pentagon Bus Terminal and Rosslyn Bus Terminal on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on diverted routes and travel tips, check out WMATA’s website.
Kristen Loflin, a spokesperson with the MCM, recommends that runners take the Metro to the Pentagon station to access the Runners Village for the MCM and MCM50K, and the Smithsonian station to the MCM10K start line.
“With many road closures, taking Metro is the best way to get around, but consult the course map as most locations are walkable,” the MCM website said.
- Q: Where to stay
Those coming from out of town can stay at a number of D.C.-area hotels, such as the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and Doubletree by Hilton Washington-Crystal City.
The Marine Corps Marathon said they’re collaborating with Jems Hospitality to ensure the best discounted hotel deals for those participating in the MCM, MCM10K and MCM50K events.
- Q: Where to watch
People can watch the race at five locations: Route 110, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall — where you can see the Smithsonian museums — the Crystal City Metro station and the Marine Corps War Memorial.
Additionally, the Finish Festival in Rosslyn will have a jumbo screen where friends and family can watch a livestream of their runner crossing the finish line, which will be at the Marine Corps War Memorial.
There will be bleacher seating at the finish line.
- Q: What roads will be closed and when?
There will be numerous road closures because of the marathon.
For timely traffic information this weekend listen to WTOP traffic updates on the 8s.
The following streets will be closed from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.:
- 19th Street North from Lynn Street to North Nash Street
- Fort Myer Drive from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard
- Lynn Street from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard
From 3 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:
- S Rotary Road from S Fern Street to N-S Connector
From 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Northbound HOT lanes from Seminary Road to 14th Street, SW
From 3 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- N Kent Street from 1691 N Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard
- N Oak Street from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N
From 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- 17th Street N from N Oak Street to end
- Army Navy Drive from Hayes Street South to 12th Street South
- Boundary Channel Drive from Route 110 to Long Bridge Drive
- Fairfax Drive from N Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive
- Fort Myer Drive from North Meade Street to 19th Street N
- Lynn Street from North Meade Street to 19th Street N
- Marshall Drive from North Meade Street to Route 110
- Marshall Drive from Route 110 to North Meade Street
- Memorial Drive from Lincoln Circle to Arlington National Cemetery
- N Nash Street from Key Boulevard to 17th Street N
- North Meade Street from Marshall Drive to Lynn Street
- North Moore Street from Wilson Boulevard to 19th Street
- Route 110 from Interstate 66 to U.S. Highway 1
- Route 110 ramp from Washington Boulevard to Route 110
- S Fern Street from S Rotary Road to 12th Street S
- South Eads Street from South Rotary Road to 12th Street South
- Washington Boulevard from Columbia Pike to Memorial Circle
- Wilson Boulevard from North Oak Street to Route 110
From 3 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Marine Corps War Memorial Access Road
From 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:
- Eastbound Langston Boulevard from North Kirkwood Road to N Lynn Street
- Lorcom Lane from Spout Run Parkway to N Edgewood Road
- N Nash Street from eastbound Langston Boulevard to Key Bridge
- N Rhodes Street from Key Boulevard to Langston Boulevard
- N Veitch Street from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard
- Northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway ramp from I-395 to Spout Run Parkway
- Southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway ramp to Key Bridge
- Westbound Spout Run Parkway, from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Memorial Parkway
From 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:
- Fort Myer Drive from Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard
From 5:30 a.m. to noon:
- 15th Street S from S Eads Street to S Bell Street
- U.S. Route 1 South from I-395 to 15th Street Exit
From 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- 10th Street South from Long Bridge Drive to South Ball Street
- 12th Street from Eads Street to Crystal Drive
- 15th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive
- 18th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive
- 20th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive
- Crystal Drive from 12th Street to S 23rd Street
- Fort Myer Drive between Key Bridge and eastbound Langston Boulevard
- Long Bridge Drive from 12th Street to Boundary Channel Drive
- S Ball Street from 10th Street S to Sixth Street S
- Sixth Street S from Long Bridge Drive to S Ball Street
From 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- N Nash Street between eastbound and westbound Langston Boulevard
D.C.
Structuring your weekend plans around road closures and traffic impacts from the marathon might be more complicated. D.C. police and the D.C. Department of Transportation outlined the closures below on Wednesday, warning that street closures are subject to change.
From 3:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Fourth Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue NW
- Jefferson Drive, SW from Third Street, SW to 15th Street, SW
- Madison Drive, NW from Third Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- Seventh Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
From 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.:
- Arizona Avenue, NW from Carolina Place, NW to Canal Road, NW
- Canal Road, NW from M Street, NW to Chain Bridge Drive
- Clark Place, NW from Q Street, NW to Canal Road, NW
- Foxhall Road, NW from MacArthur Boulevard, NW to Canal Road, NW
- Georgetown Canal Road Entrance
- Reservoir Road, NW from MacArthur Boulevard, NW to Canal Road, NW
From 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:
- 33rd Street, NW from Prospect Place, NW to C & Canal
- 34th Street, NW from Prospect Place, NW to Cady’s Alley
- 35th Street, NW from Prospect Place, NW to M Street, NW
- Bank Alley from Prospect Place, NW to M Street, NW
- Francis Scott Key Bridge (all lanes)
- Grace Street, NW from Wisconsin Avenue, NW to 33rd Street, NW
- M Street, NW from Canal Road, NW to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Potomac Street, NW from Prospect Place, NW to M Street, NW
- Wisconsin Avenue from M Street, NW to K Street, NW
From 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:
- 27th Street, NW from K Street, NW to I Street, NW
- 29th Street, NW from K Street, NW to M Street, NW
- 30th Street, NW from Washington Harbor to M Street, NW (exit maintained for Georgetown Suites)
- 31st Street, NW from Washington Harbor to South Street, NW
- I Street, NW from 27th Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW
- Whitehurst Freeway from M Street, NW to K Street, NW
From 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:
- Waterside Drive, NW from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW
From 5:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.:
- Beach Drive, NW from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, NW to Calvert Street
- Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, NW (northbound) to Beach Drive
- Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, NW (southbound) from Shoreham Drive, NW
- Shoreham Drive, NW (southbound) from Calvert Street to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW
- Virginia Avenue, NW from New Hampshire Avenue, NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW
From 5:30 a.m. to noon:
- 25th Street, NW from F Street, NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW
- F Street, NW from New Hampshire Avenue, NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW
- Parkway Drive closed from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Circle
- Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW from Beach and Shoreham Drives, NW to Ohio Drive
From 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- Independence Avenue, SW from Maine Avenue, SW to Ohio Drive
From 5:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.:
- Buckeye Drive from I-395 ramps to Ohio Drive SW
- East Basin Drive from Maine Avenue, SW to Ohio Drive, SW
From 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- 17th Street from World War II Memorial to Independence Avenue, SW
- First Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Lincoln Circle from 23rd Street, NW to 23rd Street, SW
- Maryland Avenue, SW from First Street, SW to Third Street, SW
- Ohio Drive, SW from East Basin Drive, SW to 23rd Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from Third Street, NW to First Street, NW
- West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue, SW to Ohio Drive, SW
From 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.:
- Independence Avenue from 15th Street, SW to 23rd Street, SW
- Maine Avenue, SW from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue, SW
From 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- 12th Street, NW from Madison Drive, NW to Constitution Avenue
- 12th Street, SW from Independence Avenue, SW to Jefferson Drive, SW
- 14th Street, NW/SW from Constitution Avenue, NW to I-395
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Maine Avenue, SW
- Independence Avenue from Fourth Street, SW to 15th Street, SW
From 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- 12th Street, NW from Madison Drive, NW to Constitution Avenue
- 12th Street, SW from Independence Avenue, SW to Jefferson Drive, SW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW
- Wisconsin Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to K Street, NW
- K Street from 27th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW
- Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW
- Rock Creek Parkway from Calvert Street to Ohio Drive, NW
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge, SW
- HOV lanes of the 14th Street Bridge
- Key Bridge
- Memorial Bridge
- Q: Where is parking restricted?
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to D.C. police:
- 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW
- Wisconsin Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to K Street, NW
- K Street from 27th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW
- Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW
WTOP’s Emily Venezky contributed to this report.