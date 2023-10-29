The 48th Marine Corps Marathon is underway. Here’s what you need to know

Here's what you need to know if you're attending the 48th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington.

The 48th annual Marine Corps Marathon began at 7:55 a.m., running through parts of Virginia and D.C. It’s one of the biggest marathons nationwide and in the world, with the nickname “The People’s Marathon.”

Thousands of people are taking part in the 26.2 mile stretch around the nation’s capital, including runners WTOP has highlighted: Jennifer Hickey; Aaron Hale and Frank Fumich; Helen Taylor; Maria Anes; Mark Rauch, Julie Sapusek and Emily Rauch; and Phil Pinti.

Once upon a time, a number of notable people took part in the marathon such as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, former Vice President Al Gore, Oprah and former D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty.

Here’s what you need to know.