Heads up, drivers: Road closures in DC for 5K on Saturday

There is plenty going on in the District this weekend, as lovely spring weather finally begins to stick. Make sure to keep these road closures in mind as you are traveling to your Saturday plans.

The PanCAN PurpleStride 5K will be taking place in downtown D.C. to honor those affected by pancreatic cancer and funding early testing for the disease. A map of the run/walk event is below.

The main event takes place in the nation’s capital but there will be over 60 events to promote PurpleStride across the nation, all organized by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

The Washington Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi will also be throwing the Kappa En Blanc, an all-white soiree that will take place at the historic Kappa house between Dupont Circle and U St.

The event kicks off the historically African American fraternity’s celebrations for the 100 year anniversary of the Washington chapter’s founding.

The D.C. police road closures and traffic impacts for both events are outlined below.

Purple 5K Run/Walk Closures

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. through Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 2 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

On Saturday, April 27, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 12th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street and D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 27 from approximately 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 27, from approximately 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Kappa En Blanc Closures

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, April 27, from 12 p.m. to 12: a.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to S Street, NW

S Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 17th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 27, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to S Street, NW

S Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 17th Street, NW

S Street from 17th Street to 16th Street, NW will be accessible from 16th Street for local traffic only

