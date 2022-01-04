Refreeze continues to paralyze I-95; drivers trapped for hours

"We have seen no tow trucks, no broken down vehicles, no police trying to open lanes up. It's just a standstill parking lot, it's atrocious."

If you can avoid Interstate 95 in Virginia for Tuesday morning commute, do so. Northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Exit 152/Dumfries and Exit 104/Carmel Church.

A horrendous traffic jam that began during Monday morning’s winter storm has grown steadily worse with plummeting overnight temperatures causing melting snow to refreeze. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the WTOP Traffic Center was following at least four trouble spots on I-95 alone from spinouts in icy conditions, each involving multiple spinouts including tractor trailers.

Hundreds of drivers are still stranded in the Stafford area. Some have reported been at a standstill for over 12 hours, shutting off their engines in frigid weather to conserve dwindling fuel. WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine called it a worst-case scenario.

“Some people were seen abandoning their vehicles in snow-covered travel lanes, walking down I-95 to parts unknown,” Dildine said. “Some callers were sobbing and scared. Psychologically is it extremely distressing to be motionless on a highway for hours on end without knowing how much longer it will last.”

Road closures across the region

Maryland

Clara Barton Parkway: Closed between MacArthur Boulevard/Glen Echo turnaround and the Maryland-D. C. state line due to multiple downed trees.

Virginia

I-95 in Garrisonville: Southbound traffic stopped between VA-610/Garrisonville Road (Exit 143) and VA-8900/Centreport Parkway (Exit 136) due to multiple crashes and disabled vehicles.

Southbound traffic stopped between VA-610/Garrisonville Road (Exit 143) and VA-8900/Centreport Parkway (Exit 136) due to multiple crashes and disabled vehicles. I-95 in Woodford: Northbound traffic stopped between VA-639/Ladysmith (Exit 110) and VA-606/Thornburg (Exit 118) due to multiple disabled trucks and tractor-trailers.

Northbound traffic stopped between VA-639/Ladysmith (Exit 110) and VA-606/Thornburg (Exit 118) due to multiple disabled trucks and tractor-trailers. I-95 in Stafford: Northbound traffic stopped between VA-610/Garrisonville Road (Exit 143) and VA-619/Triangle (Exit 150) due to multiple crashes and disabled vehicles.

Northbound traffic stopped between VA-610/Garrisonville Road (Exit 143) and VA-619/Triangle (Exit 150) due to multiple crashes and disabled vehicles. US-17 in Hartwood: Closed north of VA-612/Hartwood Road due to a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.

Regional officials promised major highways had been pretreated and fleets of plows made ready to roll out before Monday’s storms. But snowfall rates of over two inches per hour and a high volume of traffic made for a perfect storm rivaling other notorious travel disasters in recent memory.

Trapped commuters on I-95 ran out of gas with kids and pets in their car. Some drivers were forced to spend the overnight on the highway with no bathrooms nearby and temperatures plunging into the low 20s.

“We’ve been parked here for five hours south of Quantico,” Claire Hughes, a commuter on I-95, told WTOP. “We have seen no tow trucks, no broken down vehicles, no police trying to open lanes up. It’s just a standstill parking lot, it’s atrocious.”

Monday’s commuting woes weren’t limited to Virginia. Waldorf, Maryland resident Marcel Westney, and X-ray technician on his way to work, found himself stuck in a traffic jam on Md. Route 5 in Prince George’s County. He didn’t budge for hours, either.

“The snow was coming down and the roads were just real bad … this was a unique experience,” Westney said.

Dildine explained that the paralysis was caused by heavy snow and too many cars for road conditions to sustain.

“The heavy burst of snow Monday morning set off a chain reaction of truck crashes and stalled vehicles,” Dildine said. “As traffic initially lurched to a stop, snow rapidly piled up between vehicles. With plows unable to reach the snow-covered mainline, more drivers began spinning their wheels and the severity of the bottlenecks continued to worsen.”

Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said crews are concentrating their efforts on clearing blockages and were working to reopen a lane so trapped I-95 commuters in Stafford County can finally move out.

“We know this has been unprecedented and people have been stuck for prolonged periods and we remain at work through the night to get things moving again,” Hannon told WTOP before dawn Tuesday, vowing more updates would follow. “We certainly understand and empathize with the distress that so many people are going through, and again, our whole mission is to keep traffic moving.”