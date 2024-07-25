DC traffic persists as cleanup begins after protests against Netanyahu’s DC visit

The cleanup from protests outside Union Station, connected to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before Congress, is underway Thursday morning as officials prepare for the prime minister's visit to the White House.

Protestors used red, green and black spray paint — marking the fountains, statues and walkways with symbols and words like "free Palestine" and "let Gaza live." (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)

Protestors used red, green and black spray paint — marking fountains, statues and walkways with symbols and words like “free Palestine” and “let Gaza live.”

The National Park Service has put up metal barriers around Columbus Circle, so it can pick up trash, and treat and clean the marble and stone fountain, statues and walkways, as well as the Freedom Bell, a replica of the Liberty Bell.

The park service says cleaning the marble and stone is delicate and difficult because paint seeps into it. They use a chemical actually called Elephant Snot to loosen the paint before it’s power washed. Several treatments, over the course of days, will be needed.

People passing by seem shocked by what they saw.

One man, Joe, told WTOP “it should have been prevented, I don’t know why they’re allowed to graffiti so much, spray paint so much.”

Another woman — who did not want to give her name — said she’d “never seen anything like this, it’s pretty bad.” Exiting Union Station into Columbus Circle, commuters stop, take pictures and some stand with their mouths open.

At least 15 people were arrested in the protests, police said, which shut down some streets in the area and forced Union Station to close some of its entrances. Some people missed trains, unable to get into the station on time because of the protests.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said the department will continue to support peaceful protests, but must hold accountable those who commit criminal acts while in the city.

Shutdowns will continue on Thursday as Netanyahu visits the White House. Street closures are outlined below.

Posted closures during Netanyahu’s visit

The closures started on Sunday and are expected to last through Saturday, July 27.

The following streets are posted as Emergency No Parking through Saturday, July 27 at 3 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue NW from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue

Jamal Khashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue to F Street NW

F Street NW from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street

27th Street NW from Virginia Avenue to K Street

2600 block of I Street NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, July 21 starting at 10 p.m. through Friday, July 26 at 6 a.m.:

Rock Creek Parkway NW between Virginia Avenue and the Potomac River Freeway southbound

Virginia Avenue NW from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue (eastbound lanes)

Jamal Khashoggi Way (southbound lanes) between Virginia Avenue and F Street NW

F Street NW from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street

27th Street NW from Virginia Avenue to K Street

2600 block of I Street NW

27th Street ramp from northbound Potomac River Freeway

Traffic traveling south on Rock Creek Parkway will be diverted east on I Street from Virginia Avenue NW to Potomac River Freeway. Westbound traffic on Virginia Avenue NW will be able to turn north on Rock Creek Parkway.

All traffic from Ohio Drive SW will be diverted north on Potomac River Freeway.

Due to First Amendment activity, plan for intermittent street closures and traffic delays, D.C. police said. Police are advising drivers to consider alternative routes.

Motorists can access businesses and residences around the Watergate Hotel in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood through Jamal Khashoggi Way and 25th Street NW and 27th Street and Virginia Avenue NW.

Residents can access the Watergate Hotel on foot by 27th Street and Virginia Avenue NW, 25th Street and Jamal Khashoggi Way NW and 25th Street and F Street NW.

