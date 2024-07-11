Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC Traffic » How the NATO summit…

How the NATO summit is impacting DC traffic beyond the posted road closures

WTOP Staff

July 11, 2024, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
How the NATO Summit is impacting DC traffic beyond the posted road closures

D.C. commuters must endure one more day of disruption due to the NATO summit, which has brought a slew of road and sidewalk closures to the area surrounding the Washington Convention Center.

The summit ends Thursday, and some businesses near the convention center have temporarily shut down because of how difficult it can be to navigate the area.

The gathering of NATO leaders has also shut down a couple of Metro stations and affected more than 20 bus routes.

But WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine said that’s not all drivers have been contending with.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up