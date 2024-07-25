Construction to close northbound lanes of GW Memorial Parkway for 2 weekends

During the closures, drivers traveling north on the Parkway must exit at Spout Run Parkway and follow detour signs to Route 123.

The northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway between Spout Run Parkway and Route 123 will close temporarily in the coming weeks for construction, the National Park Service announced last week.

The first closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and end at 5 a.m. on Monday.

The second closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, and end at 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

During the closures, motorists traveling north on the parkway must exit at Spout Run Parkway and follow detour signs to Route 123.

One southbound lane on the parkway will stay open.

The roadwork and accompanying closures will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

The planned construction includes the installation of drainage systems and other required rehabilitation work, the park service said. The work is being paid for by a $161 million contract awarded by the Federal Highway Administration to rehabilitate this section of the GW Parkway.

