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Metro will halt trains between Friendship Heights and North Bethesda this summer

Jack Hogan, The Banner

March 25, 2026, 12:37 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Metro’s Red Line trains won’t run between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights for two months this summer to accommodate construction related to the Purple Line.

Between July 6 and Sept. 7, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will operate free shuttle buses for passengers at its Friendship Heights, Bethesda, Medical Center, Grosvenor-Strathmore and North Bethesda stations.

The shuttle bus will take about 48 minutes to service the five stops.

Read the rest from The Banner Montgomery.

Jack Hogan, The Banner

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

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