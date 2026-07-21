The WMATA Board of Directors will hear the latest step in modernizing the Red Line during their board meeting Thursday.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Metro plans to add platform doors, barriers to Red Line

After consistent problems with people hopping onto Metrorail tracks, Metro is planning to add platform barriers and doors to its most popular line.

The Metro Board of Directors will hear the latest step in modernizing the Red Line during its board meeting Thursday.

The proposal includes adding primarily glass barriers and doors that would stand roughly 5 feet, 6 inches tall. It would be the latest addition to the Red Line in Metro’s modernization plan, which added new signaling systems, equipment rooms and automated trains.

Metro said riders getting onto the tracks is a constant problem for the system. In 2026 alone, Metro has seen over 80 people trespass on the tracks and 10 people have died, according to the transit system. Generally, they see a trespasser about every three days.

Beyond the obvious safety concerns, Metro officials said people on the tracks cause significant disruptions for riders and platform screen doors will provide a safer and more efficient Metrorail.

Transit agency leaders said the partial glass barriers and doors will be installed in a way that maintains the historic architectural legacy of stations. They are also best designed to retrofit existing stations.

The project is in its early phases, where workers will survey different stations before they enter the engineering and implementation phases.

It is not clear exactly when these platform doors and barriers will be operational, but Metro officials said it would be completed no earlier than 2028. And exactly how the stations would operate while they are being installed is not clear.

Metro has also not yet disclosed the cost of the project.

Meanwhile, the Red Line, which has given commuters significant headaches with the shut down of three stations between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights, will still see significant station shutdowns and single tracking coming over the next year.

Metro has released documents showing a planned weekend shutdown between Silver Spring and Rhode Island Avenue stations for train control room replacement in February 2027.

The Red Line will also see an extended shutdown between the Twinbrook and Shady Grove stations for ties and bridge rehab starting in July 2027. An extended shutdown will start in August to rehab interlocking ties between the Union Station and Rhode Island Avenue stations.

Beyond 2027, Metro is planning a full Rhode Island Avenue platform rehabilitation.

Elsewhere on the rail system, the Orange, Silver and Blue lines will see a weekend shutdown on Oct. 17, between the Foggy Bottom and Pentagon stations. The West Falls Church yard will see a full rehab between July and November of next year. In August, the Blue Line will close from King Street and Franconia-Springfield for four days for interlocking tie replacement.

The Yellow and Green Lines will see a weekend shutdown from Hyattsville Crossing to Greenbelt from Sept. 5-7 for a train control room renewal. Weekend shutdowns are scheduled Sept. 19-20 and 26-27 for track rehabilitation.

An extended shutdown in July of next year is scheduled between Georgia Ave and Hyattsville crossing.

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