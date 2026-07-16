Park or drive in Metro’s temporary bus lanes, and you could face a fine

Along Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland, drivers see meters covered in red bags with signs reading “bus lane” and “no stopping.”

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Commuters have dealt with the partial Red Line shutdown for over a week, waiting in long lines for shuttle buses traveling between the North Bethesda and Friendship Heights Stations.

While it is costing Metro commuters time, drivers are paying if they are caught using the temporary bus lanes created for the shuttles on Rockville Pike and Wisconsin Avenue.

Along Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland, drivers see meters covered in red bags with signs reading “bus lane” and “no stopping.” Parking signs have been temporarily covered, but underneath, a sign reading “If towed call 301-279-8000” remains visible.

Still, in just a short time in Bethesda, WTOP spotted several cars parked in these new bus lanes with flashers on and buses merging into center lanes to pass.

Metro Transit Police has handled the vast majority of enforcement for these new bus travel lanes along the 7.5-mile route between the stations.

In their first week enforcing these lanes, officers have warned over 570 drivers to steer clear.

They have also written 37 parking tickets and 15 traffic tickets. Each ticket is $60. Montgomery County police are also assisting in enforcement, but the primary agency is Metro Transit Police.

These lanes will be enforced from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, until full service is resumed on the Red Line and the Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda stations reopen. The construction includes adding a Purple Line mezzanine at the Bethesda station and completing other routine work.

The work is scheduled to be wrapped up on Sept. 6.

And while many of these bus lanes seem to be frustrating drivers, some may become a permanent addition to Maryland Route 355.

The Maryland Department of Transportation will evaluate whether bus lanes should remain between the Capital Beltway and Marinelli Road; they may extend the pilot program to see how it impacts traffic during the school year and when Metrorail has reopened.

They will also gather public feedback from residents and businesses on the effects of the bus lanes before any final decision is made.

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