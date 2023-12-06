Metro to roll out 24/7 bus service next week

Starting Sunday, Dec. 17, Metro will expand bus service overnight and into the morning, providing 24-hour service to 14 routes across the District.

On Dec. 17, Metro buses will begin to operate every 20 minutes between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The following routes will offer the prolonged service: A6, A8, B2, H4, S2, V2, W4, X2, 32, 33, 52, 70, 80, 92.

When Metrorail service is closed, bus routes will extend from Route 92 (U Street-Garfield) from Duke Ellington Bridge from 14th and U Streets in Northwest, and from Routes A6 and A8 (Anacostia-Livingston) from L’Enfant Plaza from Anacostia Station.

In a video posted to the transit system’s YouTube channel, Metro said it hopes to get riders wherever they need to go safely, whether that be to and from work or home after a night out.

“We are honored to serve the dedicated essential workers who keep the heart of our community beating,” said Metro general manager Randy Clarke in a statement. “Their tireless efforts are the backbone of our region, and we want to ensure they have safe, secure, equitable, dependable, and affordable transit options.”

To provide the additional service, Metro is currently recruiting bus operators, along with more mechanics and transit police officers. The plan will also increase Metro Transit Police patrols at bus hubs and along specific lines.

Other key highlights of the new plan include courtesy stops closer to riders’ destinations and real-time updates on bus schedules on the Metro app.

Until the new service rolls out, riders will still face slower rides from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every 12 to 30 minutes. Service closes from 2 a.m. until between 4 and 5 a.m.