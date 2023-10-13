Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Humanitarian aid stuck | 'Big mistake' to occupy Gaza | Limited water raises concerns | Biden going to Israel
Live Radio
Home » Transportation News » 13 Metrobus routes could…

13 Metrobus routes could provide 24-hour service by mid-December

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

October 12, 2023, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro is moving forward with plans to provide 24-hour bus service on 13 routes before the end of the year.

D.C. would fund the service increase, which would see buses on 13 lines across the District running every 20 minutes or so from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Right now, service starts to ramp down from every 12 minutes to every 30 minutes from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Service closes from 2 a.m. until between 4 and 5 a.m.

Depending on the route, Metrobus offers variable service from between 4 and 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Metro staff presented information about the proposed changes to the board Thursday.

If Metro’s board approves the plan, the bolstered service would take effect Dec. 17.

Metro is still negotiating terms of an agreement with D.C. The city would pay for the service and set standards for how it would work.

To provide the additional service, Metro is currently recruiting 37 bus operators, along with more mechanics and transit police officers. The plan would also increase Metro Transit Police patrols at bus hubs and along specific bus lines.

The proposed 24-hour routes are 32, 33, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6/A8, B2, H4, S2, V2, W4 and X2.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up