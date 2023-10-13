13 Metrobus routes could provide 24-hour service by mid-December

D.C. would fund the service increase, which would see buses on 13 lines across the District running every 20 minutes or better from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Metro is moving forward with plans to provide 24-hour bus service on 13 routes before the end of the year.

D.C. would fund the service increase, which would see buses on 13 lines across the District running every 20 minutes or so from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Right now, service starts to ramp down from every 12 minutes to every 30 minutes from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Service closes from 2 a.m. until between 4 and 5 a.m.

Depending on the route, Metrobus offers variable service from between 4 and 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Metro staff presented information about the proposed changes to the board Thursday.

If Metro’s board approves the plan, the bolstered service would take effect Dec. 17.

Metro is still negotiating terms of an agreement with D.C. The city would pay for the service and set standards for how it would work.

To provide the additional service, Metro is currently recruiting 37 bus operators, along with more mechanics and transit police officers. The plan would also increase Metro Transit Police patrols at bus hubs and along specific bus lines.

The proposed 24-hour routes are 32, 33, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6/A8, B2, H4, S2, V2, W4 and X2.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.