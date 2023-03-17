Metro Red Line construction, Rock ‘n’ Roll run cause detoured routes, restricted service

Metrobuses and rail Red Line service will see restricted service and detours this weekend for track work and road closures for the Rock 'n' Roll run this weekend.

There will be detours on 24 Metrobus routes and restricted MetroAccess service in the area as the running festival causes several road closures Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

Metro said bus customers may experience “significant delays and should allow additional travel time due to road closures” for the run.

On Metro rail, weekend track work will shut down rail service for this weekend between Rhode Island Avenue and NoMa stations as part of “system modernization and to upgrade infrastructure, including installation of new fiber-optic and radio cables for signal systems and emergency communications,” Metro said.

Trains on all Red Line stations will run every 10 minutes on both sides of the shutdown, with the Green Line a good alternative for travel every eight minutes, according to Metro.

There will also be free shuttle buses available to connect customers between Rhode Island Avenue and NoMa, running every five to 10 minutes.

See a list of the complete road closures for the Rock ‘n’ Roll series run here.