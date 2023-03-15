Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon to close DC roads Saturday

Runners will be rocking and rolling through D.C. on Saturday, meaning if you're headed to the District, you should look out for several road closures.

Runners will be rocking and rolling through D.C. on Saturday, meaning if you’re headed to the District, you should look out for several road closures.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K will take place Saturday, with parking restrictions taking effect 6 p.m. Friday.

Police will be out helping drivers navigate the roads, but are telling drivers not to wait on crossing the running route and to instead plan ahead and go around the road closures.

Parking will not be allowed on the following streets from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17, to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Drivers will not be able to park on Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW on Saturday from 3 a.m. to noon.

The following streets will be closed to parking on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 p.m. on Saturday:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from 3 a.m. to noon:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: