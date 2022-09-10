Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Photos
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » For Metro riders in…

For Metro riders in Virginia, short-term pain for long-term gain — again

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

September 10, 2022, 1:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In 2019, six stations south of Reagan National Airport were shut down for a whole summer, as Metro remodeled and upgraded station platforms. Now, those same six stations will be closed again for the next six weeks in the name of more improvements.

“The first phase is going to allow us to do a cut-in” for the future Potomac Yard station, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said Friday.

The work will link the future station to the tracks that already run by it.

“It’s going to be a great anchor station,” said Clarke. “We’re very excited.”

Even when those six stations open back up — they’re set for Oct. 23 — the disruptions won’t end.

The bridge and tunnel that run on the Yellow Line between the Pentagon an L’Enfant Plaza will be undergoing a major repair project, and trains will be detoured through Rosslyn until next summer.

Clarke said it was all being done in the name of safety and reliability. “It’s like a house. If you had a 60-year-old house, you’d probably need to upgrade your kitchen once in a while,” Clarke said.

“Water seepage leads to corrosion,” he said. “That could lead to unfortunate things like tunnel fires or bad track or other incidents.”

“We’ll have no service across the bridge into the city, but the Blue Line will be able to go around. Everyone will still be able to go around. There might be a few minutes longer, but we’re actually adding more service there, as well, to accommodate more trips.”

That repair project is expected to last through May 2023.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up