RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops in the east | For Russian diplomats, disinfo is part of job | Apartment block reflects new Ukraine
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro installs first solar…

Metro installs first solar canopy at Anacostia station

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

April 20, 2022, 12:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Metro’s first solar canopy was installed at Anacostia station. (Courtesy Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority)

Metro reached a significant “milestone” Monday when the first of its four stations had its new solar carports installed.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy service, has completed the first of five solar canopies at the Anacostia Metro Station, with 240 solar panels placed on top of its parking garage, the transit agency said in a release.

The installation of four more solar canopies at the station is expected to be completed later in the summer. More than 3,000 solar panels will be put in place, and Metro anticipates that the electricity generated will be equivalent to the power used by 165 homes annually.

Canopies will also be installed at Southern Avenue, Cheverly and Naylor Road stations. The project is expected to generate enough electricity to power 1,100 homes a year and provide new covered parking and security upgrades for Metro customers.

“Metro customers will also benefit from the project with improved parking amenities, including protection from extreme weather, brighter, more efficient LED lighting, new security cameras and emergency call boxes,” the release said.

The solar carport project is a joint venture between SunPower, Metro and Goldman Sachs Renewable Power (GSRP). SunPower will install the solar carports at no cost to Metro, and a subsidiary of GSRP will own the panels. In return, the 25-year deal will provide a long-term revenue stream for Metro.

You can read more about Metro’s Solar Carport Project on its website.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SCuBA gears up agencies to survive the ‘next’ SolarWinds attack

New campaign asks service members to share stories to push sexual assault reforms farther

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Senate legislation seeks to expand early-career pipeline for federal service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up