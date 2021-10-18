‘This could have been catastrophic’: NTSB says Metro wheel problem that caused Blue Line derailment dates back to 2017

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday the Blue Line train that derailed in a Metro tunnel in D.C. last week briefly came off the tracks two other times earlier the same day because the wheels on the train shifted too far apart on their axles, and a preliminary investigation by federal investigators found dozens of similar failures going back to 2017.

“We are fortunate that no fatalities or serious injuries occurred as a result of any of these derailments, but the potential for fatalities and serious injuries, was significant. This could have resulted in a catastrophic event, said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homeny, speaking during a news conference from NTSB headquarters in D.C.

In a sudden move Sunday, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, which enforces safety practices on the D.C. Metro system, ordered Metro to take all 7000 Series rail cars out of service because of the problem with the wheel-axles, leading to bare-bones Metro service Monday morning and massive delays.

The 7000 Series cars make up 60% of Metro’s fleet.

The Oct. 12 derailment stranded nearly 200 passengers in a tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington National Cemetery and sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Homendy said federal authorities, who are leading the investigation into the Metro derailment, were informed by Metro of similar problems with the wheel assemblies dating back to 2017 and that they appear to have become more widespread in recent years.

In 2017, based on 90-day inspections, there were two failures identified by Metro, Homendy said. A failure means the wheels shifted too far apart on the axles, she said. There also were two failures in 2018.

In 2019 and 2020, there were four and five reported failures, respectively.

This year, the reported failures jumped to 18 — before last week’s Blue Line derailment.

Then in emergency inspections Friday, Metro turned up 21 additional failures, Homendy said.

“These are going up,” Homendy said of the wheel-axle failures.

The numbers could change. So far, Metro has inspected 514 of its 748 7000-series rail cars, which are made by Kawasaki, the Japan-based manufacturer, and are the newest addition to Metro’s fleet.

Homendy said the NTSB first learned of the wheel problems as a result of the current investigation.

The NTSB is concerned there could be similar problems with Kawasaki-made rail cars at transit systems across the U.S., Homendy said.

“If you’re a transit agency operating in the United States, and you’re listening, make sure that you’re checking your cars … This is something we’re going to be looking at in the course of this investigation — to determine if there are more systemic issues throughout the U.S. and throughout transit systems operating in the U.S.” she said.

The NTSB does not have the authority to order the 7000 Series cars out of service, but Homendy said the board supports the Metro safety commission taking action to do so.

“From a safety standpoint, we’re happy that they prioritized safety, because again, this could have been catastrophic,” Homendy told reporter. “So, this their focus here was public safety. I do appreciate though that Metro provides transportation for a significant number of people in the metro region.”

It’s unclear how long the 7000 Series cars will be sidelined. The safety commission’s order requires Metro to develop a plan to assess the cause of the wheel problems and come up with a way to detect and prevent the problem before returning the cars to service.

WTOP has requested an update from the safety commission.