Metro: almost 60% of trains “out of service” starting Monday

Following an investigation into the derailment of a Blue Line train, Metro is putting roughly 60% of its rail fleet “out of service” starting on Monday.

This will bring the total amount of Metro cars available to 40 and shift train service to departures every 30 minutes.

ALERT: As part of the investigation into the Blue Line derailment, Metro is holding out of service all of its 7000-series railcars, which is about 60% of its rail fleet. Without these rail cars, Metro will operate about 40 trains tomorrow. 1/2 — Metro (@wmata) Oct. 17, 2021

The trains that were pulled, according to Metro, were all 7000-series railcars.

Metro confirmed that both it’s governing safety commissions will update the public about service for the remainder of the week, but did not include a time frame for this service change.

This is a developing story. WTOP will update as more information becomes available.