Metro GM on possible new ‘Gold Line,’ Stadium-Armory improvements, bus fares

So, if you could give me your vision for that spot, Randy, like in the coming years, what will look different about the Stadium-Armory station once everything is up and running there? What do you hope that looks like compared to what it looks like now?

All right, so let’s talk about the new Commanders stadium, and the work that’s going to get done around the Metro access there. We learned that Metro is not going to build a new station, but rather work on upgrades to the existing Stadium-Armory station, plus a new rapid transit line nearby.

Sure, so we did a study with our district partners, and just a reminder to you and your listeners that the way Metro’s funded is across three jurisdictions: D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and we do get some capital money from the federal government, but these kind of improvements are usually sponsored by one of our regional partners. So, in this case, this would be the District.

And we did this study to basically analyze, is the current station going to work, is it not going to work, modifications we might need. There’s been this kind of vision of a new station. Again I’m not sure how that got all that much legs over the period of time, but we want to make sure we really nailed that down. Do we need it? Do we not need it? Is it even physically possible?

And really, the long-term vision of the streetcar that was down H Street and Benning Road, we need that to work much better to get people from Union Station to the RFK side, let alone across town. So, we did this study. The current station, I remind everyone, is named Stadium-Armory, so obviously it is very close to the stadium. We do not believe an extra station is not only even technically feasible, it just wouldn’t even provide that much value, and it would be an enormous amount of money, and change the entire track alignment to even get to a new station.

And we want to run what we now call the Gold Line, which is a center running, dedicated bus rapid transit line from Benning Road across to Union Station, into the campus of RFK. If we do this correctly, we’ll move crowds significantly smoother and safer and faster. We need new elevators at Stadium Armory. We have one elevator, and it’s not even on the side of the stadium, and it’s very old. So, we need to upgrade all of the elevators, which is about 10 stories deep at that station. So, very significant hole in the ground to manage those things.

We need to extend the mezzanine, so as it’s not about moving people in the trains. We’re going to have a lot of Blue, Orange, Silver service there. That’s not going to be the issue. It’s moving people from the top, we would say top side, down into the mezzanine, fare payment, and then down in the platform to get the crowds out, kind of like we managed on July Fourth.

So we need that station to function with the Commanders in the District on the surface correctly to funnel people smoothly and fast, and safely get them onto the trains and get the trains out, get the next train in there. So that’s what we’re working on.

Our biggest concern is that July 2030 will be here before we know it. So we are looking to get an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) done with the District. Quite frankly, we think it needs to be done by July to really put all of our effort to delivering these very complex projects that we have to do, by the way, running service, and we have to get them done for 2030 to make opening day work.

So, you know, ultimately it’s up to the District and the funding arrangement, but we’re working with them every day. I appreciate the mayor, council, their leadership. We hope, if that process gets concluded, then we’ll be off the races working with them on building these great new improvements, and the Commanders have been heavily involved in that as well.