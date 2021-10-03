Coronavirus News: When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Questions on J&J boosters | Cases declining in much of US | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
3 Blue Line stations remain close as derailment investigation continue

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

October 13, 2021, 11:19 PM

For a second day in a row, there will be no rail line service between the Rosslyn and Pentagon Metro stations on the Blue Line, as Metro continues to investigate a train derailment that left riders stranded during Tuesday’s afternoon commute.

Free shuttle buses are replacing trains between Rosslyn, Arlington National Cemetery and Pentagon stations on Thursday. Free express shuttles will also be available between Rosslyn and Pentagon stations. Virginia riders are encouraged to use the Blue Line service to L’Enfant Plaza for transfers to the Orange and Silver lines.

Orange line service will continue between Vienna and New Carrolton stations, while Silver Line trains will single track between Wiehle-Reston East and Largo Town Center stations.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the derailment, which occurred outside Arlington National Cemetery.

In a message to Metro employees Wednesday, General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld said the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission and the transit agency would participating in the investigation.

The derailment happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on a Blue Line train heading toward the Franconia-Springfield station. Metro received a report of a disabled Blue Line train in the tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations. An inspection found that a 7000-series train had partially derailed.

Stranded passengers were escorted in groups to walk about a quarter-mile from where the train was stuck to Arlington National Cemetery.

