Blue Line train car derails between Rosslyn, Arlington Cemetery stations

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 12, 2021, 6:17 PM

Several riders were stuck on the Blue Line going toward Franconia-Springfield during the afternoon rush after a single train car derailed Tuesday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Metro received a report of a disabled Blue Line train in the tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations. Inspection found that a 7000-series train had partially delayed.

Arlington County Fire/EMS and Metro personnel responded to the scene and are in the process of evacuating those on board.

Train service has been suspended between Foggy Bottom and Pentagon stations, and shuttles buses have been requested.

Mayra Rivera, of Alexandria, was on the train between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery when she said all of a sudden, she saw smoke coming out.

“It wasn’t a lot of smoke. It was just a little bit of smoke. They were trying to get it running but it just kept stopping,” she said.

Rivera said she heard that the train was malfunctioning and people were being transferred to the train car that she was in.

Rivera said they are being taken in groups of 25 to walk about a quarter-mile from where the train is stuck to Arlington National Cemetery.

There are no initial reported injuries, a Metro spokesman said.

Fire department personnel are evacuating passengers from a Blue Line train that malfunctioned.

Courtesy Mayra Rivera
A Blue Line train to Franconia-Springfield experiences a malfunction while inside a tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery.

Courtesy Mayra Rivera
(1/2)

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

