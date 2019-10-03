Metro to run late for Nats, Mystics postseason games

One in four fans at Nationals Park used Metro to get home after Tuesday's National League Wild Card Game, Metro said.

Spectators heading home from Nationals Park or the Entertainment and Sports Arena can rely on Metro after their respective games are over, the transit system announced Thursday.

If a Washington Nationals or Washington Mystics postseason game runs beyond Metro’s normal closing time, Metro will still be open.

“For the remainder of the Nationals season, Metro will ‘flex’ its operating hours by committing to customers attending the game that trains will continue running, and Navy Yard-Ballpark station will remain open for 20 minutes after the end of the game. Any customer in line to enter Navy Yard-Ballpark station by that time will be accommodated,” Metro said in a news release.

During those extended hours for Nats’ games, the Navy Yard station will be the only one where customers can enter; all other stations are exit only.

That flexibility is also being extended to Mystics fans if a Game 5 happens at the Entertainment and Sports Arena next to the Congress Heights station.

“Today’s commitment to keep trains running 20 minutes after all Nationals and Mystics postseason games lets the region’s fans choose Metro and know that we’ll be there to get them home,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in the release.

