Independence Day weekend Metro work, other changes

Metro's shutdown of six Blue and Yellow Line stations in Virginia is one of the biggest disruptions this holiday weekend. Find out the changes and the workarounds, including during the July 4 celebrations.

On July 4, Metro plans near-rush hour service at all other stops before and after fireworks and President Donald Trump’s event at the Lincoln Memorial. The best bet is to avoid transferring between lines downtown if possible.

Even with the closure of the Franconia-Springfield, Huntington, Van Dorn Street, Eisenhower Avenue, King Street and Braddock Road stations through Sept. 8, Metro is likely the best option for those braving the crowds to head downtown. Metro will continue free shuttle buses, or riders might consider driving to Orange or Green Line stations instead.

According to the Pentagon, all regular Metrobus service that normally goes to the Pentagon Transit Center will instead go to Pentagon City on Thursday.

The Pentagon Transit Center will only serve shutdown shuttle buses. In the evening, the lower level will be used for express shuttles to Huntington, while the upper level will be used for express shuttles to Franconia-Springfield.

A Metro update said Routes 7A, 10A, 10N, 16A, 16E and 22A will run from S. Hayes and 12th streets in Pentagon City.

Most roads around the National Mall are closed on July 4, including a new restriction this year on walking across Arlington Memorial Bridge. There are also a number of road closures in Arlington due to the events downtown.

Elsewhere across the region, there are other road closures for parades during the day and local fireworks celebrations at night.

On July 4, Metro runs 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

MARC runs a Saturday schedule on the Penn Line only July 4, and there is no VRE service. Other regional transit systems also run reduced service.

Metro treats Friday, July 5, as a regular weekday, including parking fees and peak fares.

On July 5, Metro runs regular Friday hours of 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. On July 6, Metro runs regular Saturday hours 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. On July 7, Metro runs regular Sunday hours 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Metro has single-tracking scheduled on the Red and Green lines. On the Red Line, trains are scheduled every 15 minutes with extra trains during the day between Shady Grove and Judiciary Square. On the Green Line, trains are scheduled every 15 to 16 minutes Saturday and Sunday.

Other traffic changes

In the District, inbound East Capitol Street is due to be closed in the middle of the day most days through late this month. The paving work between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. blocks access from East Capitol Street to the inbound Whitney Young Memorial Bridge behind RFK. The detour will take drivers up Minnesota Avenue Northeast to Benning Road Northeast.

Starting next week, there are overnight lane closures on Interstate 270 between the Capital Beltway and Montgomery Avenue (Md. 28). From 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for about two weeks, the northbound local lanes and two through lanes on I-270 will be closed, and northbound ramps from I-270 to Montrose Road and Falls Road (Md. 189) will be closed. The State Highway Administration suggests using Rockville Pike instead during the closures.

Also starting next week, Virginia closes northbound Route 29 for several weeks near the Fauquier-Prince William line.

Next weekend, July 13-14, the westbound Dulles Access Road is scheduled to be detoured all weekend, taking away lanes on the westbound Dulles Toll Road to near the Route 28 toll plaza.

