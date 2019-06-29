Metro management had been optimistic that repairs on Dupont Circle and Farragut North’s chiller system would be complete by now, but it failed to notice a lamppost. And dealing with it has required additional approvals from the District.

In the middle of a heat wave, there is no relief for Metro riders at Dupont Circle and Farragut North.

“It’s quite miserable,” Riders’ Advisory Council Vice Chair Andrew Kierig said Thursday.

While Metro management had been optimistic in April that repairs on the stations’ chiller system would be complete by now, Metro failed to notice a lamppost that was in the way along Connecticut Avenue Northwest near Farragut North.

Dealing with the lamppost — which Metro spokesperson Dan Stessel said was not listed on design plans — required additional approvals from the District.

“Work has resumed on an accelerated schedule and is expected to be completed by the end of July,” Metro’s Ian Jannetta said in an email.

If Metro meets that schedule, it would be the first time since at least 2015 that the Farragut North and Dupont Circle stations have a working permanent chiller system. Such systems circulate water and cool the air in stations.

A temporary setup was in place for the second half of summer 2017 and all of last summer. Currently, there are fans on the platforms.

“They’re helpful, but they’re no replacement for actual functioning air conditioning,” Kierig said.

The confusion, lack of detail, litany of delays and changed estimated completion dates highlight what Kierig called “ongoing communication issues” from Metro.

“We need more communication, we need better communication, and we need consistent communication,” Kierig said.

The chillers also went down at Union Station recently, without an immediate explanation for riders.

A leaking pipe that needs to be repaired is on Amtrak property, Jannetta said.

“Fans have been placed throughout the station. The repair schedule is dependent on Amtrak’s approval of a work plan, but the repairs themselves should be completed rather quickly (1—2 weeks) once a final plan is approved,” Jannetta said.

