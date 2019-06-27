How Metro track work could impact your weekend, July 4 plans

Single tracking slows the Red Line this weekend, and there are changes on all the area transit systems during the July 4 holiday. See what's planned.

Single tracking slows the Red Line this weekend, in addition to the ongoing closure of all six Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport.

The Red Line work between Union Station and Rhode Island Avenue means trains are scheduled every 15 minutes from Glenmont through Silver Spring, and every eight minutes or so between Shady Grove and Judiciary Square, during the day Saturday and Sunday.

On the Blue and Yellow lines, the Franconia-Springfield, Huntington, Van Dorn Street, Eisenhower Avenue, King Street and Braddock Road stations remain closed through Sept. 8.

There is no track work scheduled this weekend on the Orange, Silver or Green lines.

On the roads, construction closures and events could slow drivers down.

Among the closures, the DC HBCU Alumni Alliance 5K closes Georgia Avenue Northwest Saturday morning next to Howard University from about 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Along the National Mall, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival is expected to draw crowds Saturday and Sunday.

Some parts of the area also start fireworks celebrations this weekend ahead of Independence Day next week.

July 4

Metro has some schedule changes surrounding the July 4 holiday next week.

Metro will run a holiday schedule on July 4, with trains running from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. That includes free parking and off-peak fares.

Increased service will start a bit earlier than usual this year — closer to 2 p.m., due to President Trump’s event at the Lincoln Memorial. Riders may have to change their routine around the National Mall, though, since Memorial Bridge will be closed not just to cars but also to pedestrians this year, making the Arlington Cemetery station only an option for people planning to watch the fireworks from the Virginia side of the Potomac.

There are numerous Metro stops on or within a few blocks of the National Mall. The best bet is to use one that does not require a transfer between lines to get home.

Other road closures around the National Mall, parade and other celebrations across the region are expected to start as early as 4 a.m. Independence Day and continue until around midnight. Public access points to the secured area of the National Mall open at 10 a.m. Security checkpoints for President Trump’s event near the Lincoln Memorial are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m.

There are restrictions for boats on the Potomac River too.

Additional traffic on the roads is expected due to the Nationals’ home game at 11:05 a.m.

HOV rules in regular HOV lanes and Interstate 66 inside the Beltway do not apply on July 4, but do apply on July 5 for most HOV lanes across the region. HOV rules always apply on Route 50 in Maryland and in the 95 and 495 Express Lanes.

MARC, VRE, commuter bus

MARC trains run on a regular weekday schedule July 3, with the addition of the 1:30 p.m. Brunswick Line train out of Union Station that typically only runs on Fridays. MARC also plans extra railcars on early afternoon trains in anticipation of people trying to get away for the long weekend.

Commuter bus services across the region also plan early out afternoon services July 3, which changes some regular schedules.

On July 4, there is no MARC Camden Line or Brunswick Line service. Penn Line trains run a Saturday schedule July 4.

VRE does not run on July 4.

On July 5, MARC runs an R schedule on all three lines. On July 6 and 7, MARC plans regular weekend Penn Line service.

Maryland’s MTA Commuter Bus does not operate July 4, but operates normal service July 5. Loudoun County Transit does not operate July 4, and operates a significantly reduced schedule July 5. PRTC OmniRide does not operate July 4.

Montgomery County’s Ride On and Fairfax County’s Fairfax Connector run a Saturday schedule July 4, with regular service July 5. Prince George’s County’s TheBus runs limited service July 4.

Metrobus will run on a Saturday schedule July 4. MetroAccess subscription trips are canceled.

