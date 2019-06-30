Farewell to the ‘Braddock Hump’: Metro lowers platform at Braddock Road Station

A complicated portion of the Blue and Yellow Line shutdown project that the Washington Metro blamed for a sudden extension of the closure has now mostly been finished.

Crews repair the King Street Station platform during the long summer shutdown. (Courtesy WMATA)

A complicated portion of the Blue and Yellow Line shutdown project that the Washington Metro blamed for a sudden extension of the closure has now mostly been finished.

“An important milestone was achieved this week at Braddock Road Station, where the ‘Braddock Hump’ is gone,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said.

Part of the platform at Braddock Road had been several inches higher than train floors ever since the station opened in 1983, and Metro decided in April that the entire structure would need to be adjusted in order to eliminate the tripping hazard and to comply with the standards in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The team successfully rotated and lowered down the girders, and the entire platform is at the proper elevation now,” Wiedefeld said.

The southern end of the 1.6 million pound platform deck was lowered 4 inches, while another section was lowered 2 inches. Crews must then rebuild the structural supports for the platform to hold it in place.

It keeps the project on the current schedule, Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said.

The contractor’s crews are also sandblasting and painting the platform canopy at Braddock Road ahead of the installation of new skylights, Metro said.

At Franconia-Springfield, crews are painting and prepping for new skylights. New concrete has been poured at the edges of the platform.

“Most of the demolition is completed at the six stations,” Wiedefeld said.

At Huntington, the platform edges and tiles have been removed, and skylight work is getting started on the south side mezzanine.

At Eisenhower Avenue, crews are working to waterproof the platform as they prepare to reinstall the granite edges.

At King Street, Metro said crews have begun to install the granite platform edges.

At Van Dorn Street, the platform edges will be set over the next few weeks along with waterproofing work and new expansion joints.

The stations are getting new wiring and lighting in some spots.

Riders at the closed stations who are sticking with Metro during the shutdown have had longer commutes and in some cases long lines for shuttle buses.

“I’d like to thank our customers for their patience and perseverance,” Wiedefeld said.

Watch a video of crews repairing the Braddock Road Station platform.

