Metro plans to offer free rides to working feds during shutdown

WASHINGTON — Metro plans to allow federal workers to ride free starting on Monday, Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans said.

A formal vote is scheduled during an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon.

Under the policy, federal workers working without pay would show their federal worker identification to a station manager who would then wave the rider through the emergency swing gate.

The free rides would last as long as the shutdown does, Evans said.

While Metro initially was skeptical of the logistics of such an offer, even as late as Thursday morning, Evans said the agency was spurred to action after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s request Thursday afternoon for the free rides for federal workers on the job without pay.

Evans was still waiting Thursday night for confirmation from Virginia’s representatives on the Metro Board that they would support the plan, but he expected it to be approved.

