202
Home » Government News » Va. Sen. Warner: Flying…

Va. Sen. Warner: Flying public ‘less safe’ because of partial shutdown

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP January 24, 2019 2:06 pm 01/24/2019 02:06pm
6 Shares
Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine called for an end to the partial government shutdown at Reagan National Airport. Warner said passengers are "less safe" because of staffing and overwork issues. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

ARLINGTON, Va. — Virginia Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say the partial government shutdown is not only depriving furloughed employees and contractors of a paycheck — it’s also making air travel more dangerous.

“Americans who are flying today are less safe than what our standards have been, because these folks are not at work,” said Warner on Thursday, standing with air traffic controllers and union representatives for Transportation Security Administration workers and flight attendants.

Hundreds of thousands of air travel employees deemed essential to public safety have been working without getting paid. Friday, federal employees are expected to miss a second paycheck due to the shutdown.

Related Stories

“We’re going to work today understanding that the layers of security that need to be there, that were put in place after 9/11, when the TSA was created, are not there,” said Sarah Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants.

Nelson said that the airline safety industry is operating below full strength — “without the integration of the intelligence of the FBI, who is also on furlough right now, and the cybersecurity members of DHS, who are also on furlough right now.”

Warner said, “Maintaining the air traffic safety, with the volume of air traffic coming into airports is stressful enough, without having to worry about whether you’re going to be able to pay your mortgage or your kid’s tuition.”

Warner and Kaine repeatedly chided President Donald Trump “for not caring enough” to sit down and listen to how the shutdown is affecting those who work to ensure air safety.

The TSA and Federal Aviation Administration have said the shutdown is not affecting air travel safety.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Longest government shutdown in US history

The U.S. is in the midst of the longest government shutdown in history. Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump remain in a standoff over funding for Trump’s border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. See photos.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Arlington, VA News Congress News flight attendants Government News government shutdown Living News Local News mark warner National News neal augenstein reagan national airport sarah nelson senators shutdown tim kaine Travel News Virginia Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500