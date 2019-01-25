PHOTOS: Longest government shutdown in US history

The U.S. is in the midst of the longest government shutdown in history. Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump remain in a standoff over funding for Trump's border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. See photos.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in the midst of the longest government shutdown in history. Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump remain in a standoff over funding for Trump’s border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which Trump previously said Mexico would pay for.

See photos from across the country as America navigates the shutdown.

President Donald Trump announces a deal to temporarily reopen the government, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

