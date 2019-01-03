Shutdown specials: Area deals for furloughed government workers

Restaurants in the D.C. area are offering government employees deals on specialty food and drinks during the shutdown.

Baked by Yael, across from the National Zoo, is offering free coffee for federal workers and contractors, as well as free bagel sandwiches or small orders of soup each weekday to the workers who are going without pay to care for the animals at the zoo. Both offers hold while supplies last. They’re also offering free cake pop classes for federal workers and contractors.

Capitol Lounge, located on Pennsylvania Avenue a few blocks from the Capitol, unveiled a list of cocktails on Twitter.

They offer $5 drink specials for thirsty patrons as early as 12:01 a.m. Dec. 22, when government funding officially ran out. Cocktails such as “Nothing Really Mattis” (Mad Dog 20/20 and Vodka) and “Mexico Will Pay for This” (Montezuma Blue tequila, orange juice and grenadine) are a part of the drink menu.

Everyone can order the specialty drinks, but only those with a federal employee ID can enjoy the $5 deal.

Chef Jose Andres has also offered free sandwiches during lunch for government employees at each of his D.C. restaurants until they get paid again.

Catch 22, a new seafood restaurant in Brightwood, is offering 15 percent off the final bill for all federal workers during the shutdown. The only catch? The deal doesn’t apply during happy hour.

Carmine’s in Downtown D.C. is offering a free order of meatball sliders for federal employees from 2-4 p.m. They will also have their happy hour menu available all day long at their bar for as long as the shutdown lasts. To top it off, they will have a “hard times cocktail” (Campari, bourbon, orange juice, simple syrup) available.

City Tap in Penn Quarter is offering extended happy hour from 4-10 p.m. daily during the shutdown. Deals include select $5 draft beers, $6 house wine and $ combos.

District Doughnut, with locations on 8th Street in Southeast, in Cady’s Alley in Georgetown and at The Wharf, is offering free coffee to federal workers with any purchase as long as the shutdown lasts.

The Brighton in the Wharf is offering 10 percent off for anyone who shows their federal ID.

Pennsylvania 6 (1350 Eye St. Northwest) is offering a special happy hour, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. while the shutdown lasts. The specials include $5 mixed drinks, a draft beer and a house wine.

City Winery, in Ivy City in Northeast DC, has $1 glasses of its own City Winery wines on tap. The deal is available for those who have a government ID.

During week two of the shutdown, &pizza is offering a complimentary pie to federal employees between 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at any of their D.C. locations during the shutdown.

Both the House and the Senate adjourned Dec. 21 without reaching a deal, guaranteeing a partial government shutdown.

It’s not just restaurants offering a reprieve to furloughed government workers.

The Smithsonian museums are closed, but the Woodrow Wilson House, on S Street in Northwest, which usually closes for January, has decided to stay open (except Mondays), with free admission for federal workers. The National Building Museum , at 401 F St. Northwest, and President Lincoln’s Cottage, at 140 Rock Creek Church Rd. Northwest, have the same deal.

And The Newseum, at 555 Pennsylvania Ave. Northwest, is offering free admission to federal workers who show their badge.

