Things to do in the DC area: African Diaspora Film Festival, Tomato Party … and more!

The festival returns to George Washington University with film screenings that focus on the African Diaspora and communities of color worldwide.

From March 28, 1968 in Memphis, Tenn., a photo of a press conference with Rev. James M. Lawson Jr. (left) and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (right).(Memphis Press-Scimitar-USA TODAY NETWORK/Jack E. Cantrell) From March 28, 1968 in Memphis, Tenn., a photo of a press conference with Rev. James M. Lawson Jr. (left) and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (right).(Memphis Press-Scimitar-USA TODAY NETWORK/Jack E. Cantrell) Established in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) celebrates independent films from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and North America that explore human rights, democracy, history, identity and social justice.

The festival returns to George Washington University with film screenings that focus on the African Diaspora and communities of color worldwide.

ADIFF runs from Friday through Sunday with the opening night film being, “A Better Way: James Lawson, Architect of Nonviolence.” Karen Hayes, director of “A Better Way,” told WTOP that her documentary speaks on the “largely untold story” of Reverend James Lawson, a key strategist of the Civil Rights Movement who helped shape many of its nonviolent campaigns during the 1960s.

“Not only did (Lawson) have such an impact on the 1960s freedom movements, but he’s provided strategies and tools that are relevant to us today. We can take some of these nonviolent direct action tactics and use them in today’s work for justice and equity,” Hayes said.

The film festival also features, “Outdoor School,” which follows a 12-year-old’s story of striving to keep up appearances at school despite secretly being homeless. Other documentaries included are “Audre Lorde: A Litany for Survival,” about Lorde’s struggles around race, gender and sexuality, and “A Life in Art: Through the Eye of Dr. Leslie King Hammond,” about Hammond, who is a renowned art historian, educator, curator and artist.

Speaking on ADIFF, Hayes said, “The work that they do is so important in sharing vital stories that are generally not heard in the mainstream, and these are voices of people of African descent from the United States, from the continent of Africa, from all over the world … and they’re films that you may not be able to see otherwise.”

Ticket prices to ADIFF vary, but start at $15 for general admission to regular screenings, or $13 for students and seniors. Find the full festival schedule on the official website here.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Tomato Party

Common Good City Farm is hosting the annual Tomato Party this Thursday. This free event is perfect to celebrate the season with guests able to try various tomato dishes, while participating in tomato-themed crafts and games. The event also serves as a fundraiser where attendees can bring school supplies and monetary donations to support food access and youth programs.

“The Five Elements of Flavor”

The Anacostia Community Museum in Southeast D.C. is hosting a free, hands-on workshop that introduces participants to the “Five Elements of flavor, which are sour, bitter, sweet, pungent and salty. Participants will taste five representative flavors before assembling their own five-spice powder blend to take home. The event is on Saturday.

Techno in the Park

Wangari Gardens in Northwest D.C. is hosting this Friday’s Techno in the Park. At this event, attendees can enjoy great tunes and vibes with free admission, though donations are accepted.

Panda Fest

What is set to be one of the biggest outdoor Asian food festivals in the U.S. is coming to Pennsylvania Avenue NW this Saturday and Sunday. Panda Fest brings over 90 Asian food vendors, more than 40 merchandise vendors, live cultural performances and family-friendly activities. General admission tickets cost about $16, while VIP goes for roughly $40.

Junk Journaling

For those ages 18 and up, unwind by journaling with clippings from old magazines, ticket stubs, stickers, scrap paper and any other “junk” you may want to cherish in a notebook. The Plush DMV, a fat-positive community dedicated to empowering people of all sizes, is hosting the event at Merry Pin this Saturday. Tickets cost $12 for general admission or a discounted $9 for those in the QTBIPOC community.

“Eat an apple with me”

The concept is simple: eat an apple. But this event at Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park has over 3,000 people who have RSVP’d that they’re attending the bring-your-own-apple event. The event is on Saturday at the park’s sun dial.

Maryland

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

Starting Friday, the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair includes carnival rides and a “KidZone” for children to play in. This fair runs through Aug. 22. Tickets cost $18 at the gate or about $20 if purchasing online, though this fair admission doesn’t include parking unless otherwise stated.

CatVideoFest

A compilation of cat videos are screening across the country at local theaters as part of CatVideoFest. This feline-focused festival has sourced animations, music videos and “classic internet powerhouses” with a portion of the proceeds going to cat-focused charities, animal welfare associations and shelters. If any families hope to attend, the 75-minute film is rated G and screening this Friday through Aug. 20 at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Howard County Fair

From pie contests to horse shows to a petting zoo, there’s so much to get excited for at this year’s Howard County Fair. The fair runs through Saturday in West Friendship, Maryland. General admission tickets cost about $10, or $5 for seniors.

The Big Flea Market

The Fredericksburg Expo is hosting The Big Flea Market this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday. At this event, shoppers can browse through a wide variety of vendors, offering everything from antique furniture to glassware to vintage clothing and beyond. Tickets cost $12 for general admission.

Made In Maryland Festival

This Sunday, this one-day, Maryland-themed festival features a lineup of vendors and entertainment, plus live jousting, local wineries and breweries, live music and children’s activities. The Made In Maryland Festival is located at Kurtz’s Beach in Pasadena, Maryland, with tickets that start at $12 per person for early bird pricing or $15 for day-of pricing.

Virginia

Alexandria Sidewalk Sale

From Friday through Sunday, the many boutique shops and other stores in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, are offering discounts on summer merchandise as part of the Alexandria Sidewalk Sale. More than 30 businesses plan to participate for this 17th annual event.

Shipgarten’s Summer Renaissance Festival

Shipgarten in Tysons, Virginia, is hosting a Summer Renaissance Festival with jousting, arrow shooting, ax throwing and stein hoisting expected. General admission is free.

Alexandria Restaurant Week

Alexandria Restaurant Week returns from Aug. 14 to 23, with over 75 restaurants from Alexandria, Virginia, participating in the event. The prix-fixe menus are priced between $35 and $55 per person. Find more foodie-focused events across the D.C. region in WTOP’s DMV Foodie Guide.

Arlington County Fair

Through Sunday, head to Thomas Jefferson Community Center and Park for the Arlington County Fair. The free event includes live performances, fitness classes, a “Kids Court” for family fun, amusement rides and midway games.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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