DMV Foodie Guide: Collab dinners and other delicious events in August

This month’s lineup includes chef collaboration dinners, sprawling cultural festivals, several restaurant weeks, wine tastings and hands-on cooking events across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Vola's Dockside Grill in Alexandria, Virginia, is participating in Alexandria Restaurant Week.(Courtesy Kristian Summerer for Visit Alexandria) Vola's Dockside Grill in Alexandria, Virginia, is participating in Alexandria Restaurant Week.(Courtesy Kristian Summerer for Visit Alexandria) Every month, WTOP’s DMV Foodie Guide highlights craveable restaurant pop-ups, festivals, collaboration dinners and other standout food experiences bringing the D.C., Maryland and Virginia dining scene to life.

August is serving the D.C. region a crowded calendar of ways to eat, drink and enjoy the late summer season.

This month’s lineup includes chef collaboration dinners, sprawling cultural festivals, several restaurant weeks, wine tastings and hands-on cooking events across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Whether you’re craving barbecue, jollof rice, Jamaican dishes, Greek specialties or a seven-course exploration of coffee, there is plenty worth planning around.

The events listed below are in chronological order.

Super sous synergy

Fish Shop D.C. at The Wharf is hosting a ticketed event on Aug. 6 featuring dishes from its sous chefs, inspired by their culinary backgrounds, techniques and influences. The dishes include a peking duck with orange sauce, braised oxtail croquettes and a mooncake for dessert. The “Sous Supper” event costs $118 per person.

Feelin’ crabby

The Annapolis Rotary Club is hosting the 81st annual Crab Feast on Aug. 7. Along with an all-you-can-eat feast, there is also a bake sale. The event will be held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, and serves as a major fundraiser for several nonprofit organizations. Tickets cost $95 for general admission and $35 for children. Reserved seating varies in price.

Load up on Leesburg

Taste of Leesburg returns to downtown Leesburg, Virginia, on Aug. 8 with drinks, shopping and live entertainment. While admission is free, beer and wine tickets can be purchased for unlimited tastings.

Island in the Park

For Caribbean culture in the DMV, the Island in the Park Food & Wine Festival is hosting several live bands, international DJs and steel pan performers. The admission fee includes wine tasting, a souvenir glass and access to vendors. Single admission is about $29 and the “Bring a Friend” admission fee, which covers two people, costs about $45. The event is on Aug. 8.

Jerk and joy

The Embassy of Jamaica is heading to Silver Spring, Maryland, for Jamaica Fest on Aug. 9. Celebrate Jamaican culture with delicious food, reggae music and good vibes. General admission is free.

Let’s address the H3irloom in the room

Marcus Samuelsson’s “Swediopian” Northeast D.C. restaurant, Marcus D.C., is hosting a one-night collaborative dinner to celebrate Maryland’s culinary heritage. The dinner is being presented in collaboration with Maryland-based chefs from H3irloom Food Group. Expect dishes honoring the Mid-Atlantic, such as a smoked oyster tart and a crab-and-crawfish salad. The event is Aug. 11 and costs $125 to attend.

Virginia, uncorked

The Duck and the Peach in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is celebrating one of Virginia’s most respected wineries at a collaboration dinner on Aug. 13. Early Mountain Vineyards’ curated lineup of wines will be paired with a seasonal, multicourse menu from chef Kat Petonito. The dinner costs $150 to attend.

An adventure in Alexandria

Alexandria Restaurant Week returns from Aug. 14 to 23, with over 75 restaurants from Alexandria, Virginia, participating in the event. The prix-fixe menus are priced between $35 and $55 per person.

Swine and dine

The inaugural Hogfest at Manassas, Virginia’s Hog Shack Bar-B-Q has a whole lot to offer: live music, vendors for shopping, an afternoon drum circle, improvisational painting and of course, smoked BBQ. Tickets for the event on Aug. 15 cost about $11 per person.

Summer Courtyard

Union Market and Shop Made in D.C. are hosting “Summer Courtyard” on Aug. 15. The event promises food, drinks and a local makers market.

Jollof? Jollof!

D.C.’s Union Market is hosting the Jollof Festival, dedicated to the iconic African dish on Aug. 15. There will be several unique twists on the dish at “The Jollof Wars,” plus a range of jollof rice vendors and family-friendly activities. Adult tickets start at approximately $33, while children’s admission starts at roughly $7.

Panda-monium!

An outdoor Asian food festival is headed to Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Panda Fest is set to be one of D.C.’s biggest outdoor Asian food festivals with over 90 food vendors, more than 40 merchandise vendors and a slew of cultural performances and other family-friendly activations in store. The event is hosted on Aug. 15 and 16 with tickets that cost approximately $17.

Caribbean cuisine at Carroll Park

In Baltimore, Maryland’s Carroll Park, the DMV Caribbean Food Festival on Aug. 16 is hosting a family-friendly, outdoor event with highlights like the “Jerk Contest” and a kids’ playground area with face painting. The event features live musical performers along with Caribbean and soul food. Tickets start at roughly $29 per person.

A fair deal in Fairfax

Fairfax City Restaurant Week returns from Aug. 20 through Aug. 30 with promotional menus and dining deals from 25 participating restaurants. Participating menus are available on the event’s website.

A culinary coffee journey

For the third edition of its “Coffee Omakase” series, two-Michelin-starred restaurant Jônt is presenting seven distinct coffee preparations. Every beverage will be accompanied by a “refined snack.” It costs $175 to attend the fine-dining event on Aug. 23.

Pours from South Africa

On Aug. 23, The Roost is hosting a walk-around tasting and bottle sale of 30 wines made in South Africa, as part of the South African Wine Festival. Sample wines from one of the world’s most innovative wine regions for roughly $53 per person.

Big fat Greek feast

For a taste of everything from gyros to moussaka and beyond, head to the Winchester Greek Festival in Winchester, Virginia. The event on Aug. 23 features traditional Greek cuisine, plus Greek music and dance. Admission is free.

Plate up!

From Aug. 24 through Aug. 30, diners can get access to great deals on multicourse menus, thanks to the Metropolitan Washington Summer Restaurant Week. This year’s participating restaurants and other eateries are offering three-course menus as low as $25 for brunch and lunch and $40 for dinner. Browse this year’s menus and deals on the RAMW website.

Mandu x Kasama

For its 20th anniversary, D.C. Korean restaurant Mandu is bringing in chefs Genie Kwon and Timothy Flores of Chicago’s two-Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant, Kasama. The Aug. 25 collaboration is part of Mandu’s monthly anniversary dinner series and will feature a special tasting menu inspired by both restaurants. Pricing and reservation details have not yet been announced.

Around the world! Around the wooooorld~!

The Around the World Cultural Food Festival is back for its 10th anniversary in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. On Aug. 29, vendors representing cultures from around the world are uniting to sell traditional dishes and beverages available for purchase. Admission is free.

A halal feast at the Fairgrounds

The 13th annual Halal Food Festival on Aug. 29 is a gathering of halal food vendors and small businesses with live entertainment included. The event is hosted in Crownsville, Maryland, at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds.

Dine in white

Thousands of guests dressed entirely in white will gather at a secret D.C. location for Dîner en Blanc on Aug. 29. Attendees can bring a gourmet picnic or preorder food, then dine, mingle and dance at the outdoor celebration. Tickets cost $60 per person, are sold in pairs and require an additional $14-per-person membership fee.

“The Art of Khao”

Master the art of Lao cuisine with Seng Luangrath, the chef of Thip Khao and Baan Mae, in a cooking class on Aug. 30. The class will teach how to make nam khao tod (crispy rice salad) and thum mak hoong (papaya salad). Class registration costs $195 per person.

Potluck: Seasonal scraps

For this month’s Bake Club at Bold Fork Books, the Mount Pleasant bookstore is hosting a meeting where attendees will prepare a sweet or savory seasonal bake to share, potluck style. The gathering will also include a discussion with chef Savannah Velasco-Kent, whose cake slices will be available for purchase. This soon-to-sell-out event is on Aug. 30 with tickets that cost nearly $20.

Potluck: Southern baking

D.C. cookware store Hill’s Kitchen will host a cookbook club meeting on Aug. 30 centered on “Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking.” Day is a two-time James Beard Award nominee who has been featured on Netflix and PBS and in Bon Appétit and Milk Street. Attendees will select recipes to prepare, then gather to taste the dishes and discuss the cookbook and Day’s culinary perspective. Tickets start at about $16 per person.

“Disco Dragon vs. Dancing Samurai”

Japanese and Cantonese flavors unite on Aug. 31 at KYOJIN for the “Disco Dragon vs. Dancing Samurai” collaboration dinner. The dining experience is à la carte with bites and cocktail pairings by chef Saran “Peter” Kannasute, chef Timothy Yu and the Canton Disco team.

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