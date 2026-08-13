How AI is starting to influence political campaigns

A research project has created an AI tool that works to help campaigns understand what is and isn’t being said about them in chats.

Artificial intelligence is starting to make some candidates rethink the way they campaign for political office.

These days, millions of Americans ask chatbots about everything under the sun — and politics is no different. Candidates are starting to realize they need to position themselves in ways that make sure they’re included in those answers.

A research project done by a progressive political group called Run For Something has created an AI tool called Campsite — short for campaign insight — that works to help campaigns understand what is and isn’t being said about them in chats.

“We were trying to figure out just what ChatGPT is saying about our 400-odd endorsed candidates last year,” said Jordan Haines, the chief technology officer for Run For Something.

“When folks ask who’s the most progressive candidate running for school board, or they ask about a particular race, are they getting back information from ChatGPT? It turned into a whole thing as we realized the scope of the answers and how much volatility and noise in that there is.”

Different AI chatbots will provide different answers and utilize different sources. What they found was, in some cases, legitimate candidates in big, statewide races weren’t even registering.

“Chatbots are often doing real-time web search,” Haines said. “When you ask a question, they’re going and searching the web and then putting together an answer for you. And so your race needs to show up as an actual race, and then you need to show up as a candidate.”

That’s important because chatbots can be really opinionated.

“Chatbots are surprisingly willing to make recommendations to folks on who to vote for, to rank candidates, to differentiate candidates in a race based on issues,” said Haines, making it important to understand how the AI tools gathered the information behind those answers.

“The optimizing for AI answers is a superset of the things that you need to do to optimize for traditional search,” he explained.

“These chatbots are doing traditional search. You have to show up in the traditional search results. But then the content you have in those places really matters because these chatbots are trying to put together a cohesive narrative around your campaign or what’s happening in the race.”

That means campaigns are starting to realize they need to tailor some of the information they post on their websites in better ways.

One example of that, he said, is FAQ type content and policy positions that used to be brief blurbs are now getting far more detailed.

That language then finds its way into the answers being provided by chatbots, which is important to know since news articles behind a paywall might show up high in a traditional Google web search, but are rarely included in answers from chatbots. Local news articles are also more likely to be referenced than a national news source is.

Haines also found you can ask the same questions in different languages and get different answers.

“There is a big difference,” he said. “The sources are different. The answers are different when we translate them and translate them back.

Figuring out why is something he’s still working on. But the importance of this work has been made clear by the different campaigns utilizing this particular tool.

“When they go and knock doors,” Haines explained, “it used to be that voters were asking about something they saw go viral on social recently. Like, ‘Did you see this? Is it true?’ Now they’re saying ‘ChatGPT said this about our community or said this about your candidacy. Is that true?’

“So these campaigns are looking for a way to get ahead of those questions by using Campsight to monitor what ChatGPT and Google AI are saying,” he added.

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