‘This guy’s really pointing a gun at my head’: Woman speaks out after viral ICE video

The first-generation American, who was born and raised in Northern Virginia, said she is speaking out because people fear repercussions.

On Wednesday, Carolina Molina returned to the Bailey’s Crossroads scene in Northern Virginia, where an ICE agent pointed a gun at her after her dashcam video of the confrontation went viral on social media.

“This is like a flashback of what occurred,” Molina said. “I can’t believe I’m standing here again.”

The press conference, hosted by Northern Virginia immigrant-rights organization La ColectiVA, comes just two days after Molina had the confrontation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Molina, who is a licensed professional counselor, said she was in the area dropping off business cards to immigration offices because she provides psychological immigration evaluations for their clients.

In between offices, she saw the ICE officers making arrests and admitted that she is a “loudmouth” who has “potty mouth.”

“I do feel as an American citizen, I have a right to my First Amendment,” Molina said.

“As you can tell by my dashcam, I passed by one of them and called him a ho.”

According to Molina, when she drove by the agents, one of them replied, “F you,” to which she replied, “F you all,” and kept on driving.

Shortly after, she said she noticed a lot of unmarked cars and decided to go on her “merry way,” but that didn’t happen.

“I got blocked in by one of the ICE agents, and he got out with a gun,” Molina said. “I’m like, ‘Yo, this guy’s really pointing a gun at my head,’ like that’s insane.”

In the video, you see the agent with his gun pointed at Molina yell, “Are you following us? Are you following us? This is your warning. You almost ran us over.”

Molina explained that those comments are what made her start filming the interaction with her cell phone.

“I think my life was in danger at that point,” Molina said. “It wasn’t until after I was like, this was a whole Renee Goode situation again.”

Molina said she is looking at what legal or other options may be available to her. She said the encounter should be investigated and any body-camera footage made public.

She also has additional footage of the incident beyond the two-minute dashcam video that has gone viral on social media.

Molina said she is keeping the footage to herself for now because she wants to speak with an attorney and show that it was not an “invalid interaction.”

The first-generation American, who was born and raised in Northern Virginia, said she is speaking out because people fear repercussions.

“I think people always fear repercussions, and so I feel like people tend to sweep things under the rug, especially immigrants,” Molina said.

“They get their rights violated time and time again, and they feel like they don’t have a voice or people to speak out for them.”

Virginia Rep. Don Beyer said in a post on X that his office has been in contact with Molina.

Beyer, who represents Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, said he was relieved she was safe and called the incident an example of “habitual dishonesty and dangerous and unjustified escalation” by ICE agents.

Beyer said he plans to demand answers and consequences, adding that “this kind of misconduct and threat of force against members of our communities cannot be tolerated.”

In a statement to WTOP, the Department of Homeland Security disputed Molina’s account of the confrontation. The agency provided the following statement:

“On August 10, 2026, while ICE was conducting targeted immigration enforcement in Falls Church, Virginia, an anti-ICE agitator began to drive her car in circles around our ICE officers and then attempted to harm officers by weaponizing her vehicle against them — all in an attempt to help illegal aliens get away.

“The operation was targeting criminal illegal aliens, whose crimes included a hit and run and drug trafficking, and illegal aliens with final orders of removal. Fearing for their safety, ICE officers conducted a vehicle stop of the driver. Necessary background information of the driver was taken and she could face criminal prosecution as a result of her actions.

“Our officers are experiencing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them, a 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats. When faced with dangerous circumstances, DHS law enforcement used their training to protect themselves, their fellow officers, and the public.”

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