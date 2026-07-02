Things to do in the DC area: Rooftop punk shows, Afrobeats & Wine Festival … and more!

The D.C. Public Library is once again hosting live musical performances this summer.

The D.C. Public Library is once again hosting live musical performances this summer. Starting Wednesday, July 8, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is transforming into one of the city’s best all-ages music spaces, starting with bands Bed Maker, Buko Buko and Pinkhouse.

The next performances are scheduled on Aug. 12 with Abacot, Girls on Toast and a to-be-announced special guest. Following that is Sept. 9 with a performance by Loose Leash, Truth or Dare and a to-be-announced special guest. These performances are all free.

While at the MLK Library, be sure to also head to the D.C. Punk Archive to learn more about the city’s musical history.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Fourth of July celebrations

Wondering where you should go to celebrate Independence Day this year? WTOP has you covered with this guide of 20 celebrations in the D.C. area away from the National Mall. If you’d rather party it up on a rooftop, restaurant or waterfront location, check out this guide.

Foam Fest DC

The Bullpen in Navy Yard is kicking off Independence Day festivities with Foam Fest D.C. this Thursday. Expect live DJ’s, a dance floor and tons of foam cannons in the “Foam Zone.” General admission tickets are sold out, but VIP tickets are still available for about $45 per person with access to the VIP balcony included.

‘The Playground’

Starting Friday, the National Building Museum is opening an interactive summer installation, called “The Playground,” in partnership with New York-based design firm, Snarkitecture. The installation “encourages open-ended exploration and play” for visitors of all ages to enjoy interactive experiences throughout the museum’s Great Hall.

‘Why are Native Americans Almost Invisible in the DMV Area’

The Anacostia location of Busboys & Poets is hosting an open mic for public discussion about the challenges experienced by Native Americans when it comes to visibility. The event is free and open to all.

‘No To Nationalism!’

Rhizome D.C. is hosting a community solidarity market, concert and fundraiser to raise funds for the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid, Gaza Soup Kitchen and the Jewish Voice for Peace D.C. Metro chapter. With tickets sold at a sliding scale starting at $15, the event features five bands, three DJ’s, food and a craft market.

‘Gastronomy of America’

Two Michelin-starred restaurant, Jônt, is hosting a Fourth of July culinary celebration this Saturday where Chef Ryan Ratino presents a special five-course tasting menu showcasing American ingredients and producers. There are two seatings, each priced at $375 per person. For more food-focused events, don’t miss WTOP’s DMV Foodie Guide each month.

Afrobeats & Wine Festival

Head to Union Market this Sunday to enjoy music from Africa, plus a curated showcase of Black-owned wine vendors. “Afrocentric” food trucks are also expected along with hookah vendors. Ticket prices vary.

DC Plant Swap

In Atlas Brew Works’ Southeast D.C. location in the Bridge District, come with potted plants, cuttings, seeds, pots and planters to swap and connect with locals. Have nothing to offer? The event also comes with a “free table” for those who aren’t able to swap anything.

Maryland

‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’

The Olney Theatre Center is hosting a musical that is a “hilarious and lyrical satire” about “money, manners, morals, and, yes, murder.” Starting Thursday, tickets start at approximately $47 per person.

‘Rhinoceros’

This Thursday through Sunday, the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre is hosting a production about a “haunting vision of a world transformed … where residents gradually turn into rhinoceroses.” Tickets for the play, “Rhinoceros,” cost $30 for adults and $20 for seniors or students.

It’s Our America: Now That’s What I Call a Dance Party!

Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Maryland, is hosting a dance party this Friday with all proceeds benefiting Prince George’s County Immigrants Rights Collective, which supports immigrant families impacted by recent federal immigration actions. Tickets are on a sliding scale, at $30, $40 or $50.

Virginia

Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival

If interested in taking a day trip away from the D.C. area, the Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival is hosted this Saturday and Sunday in Lexington, Virginia. This event is expected to host local bands, a variety of food and merchandise vendors, children’s activities and, of course, hot air balloons. Rides are first come, first served and cost $25 for adults and $20 for children under 10.

Live at The Lyceum

Alexandria, Virginia’s historic venue, The Lyceum, is hosting a chamber music series this summer. Performances are free but organizers suggest a donation of $25. This Sunday’s performance features the Main Street Chamber Players. No tickets are required.

Sarah McLachlan

Most known for her 1997 global smash hit “Angel,” Sarah McLachlan is heading to The Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, this Sunday. Opening the night is Allison Russell, founding member of Our Native Daughters. Tickets start at about $69 per person.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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