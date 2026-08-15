Virginia State University on lockdown following shooting

Students at Virginia State University are on lockdown Saturday morning after reports of a shooting.

Students at Virginia State University are on lockdown Saturday morning after reports of a shooting.

On social media, university police said there is a lockdown of the Chesterfield County campus after a shooting involving multiple suspects near the quad annexes in the area of Boisseau Street and Third Avenue.

Multiple people are said to be shot with no injuries appearing to be life threatening.

Police said there is an active investigation and are asking people to avoid the area.

VSU is a historically Black university founded in 1882. The university is located in Chesterfield County, about 20 miles south of Richmond.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

A map of the area is below.

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