From funnel cake to farm animals: ‘9 best days of summer’ begins in Montgomery County

The gates opened Friday at 3 p.m. and for some Montgomery County residents, showing up on Day One is a tradition.

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The “nine best days of summer” have started, thanks to the 77th Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The gates opened Friday at 3 p.m., and for Makonnen Brown, of Silver Spring, showing up on the first day is a tradition.

“We got here pretty early,” Brown said. “Have the kids get on the rides multiple times and avoid the excessive lines.”

Brown came with Zema Belete and their two 6-year-old daughters, Kali and Kamlla.

For Belete, some of the fair favorites are the classics including chicken on a stick, cotton candy, and lemonade.

The girls were enjoying more than the food and rides. Both had their faces painted. Kali chose butterfly wings, while Kamlla went with a unicorn.

Nearly 9 feet above the fairgrounds, Carrie McQueen was hard to miss.

Children craned their necks to look up at her as people stopped to snap pictures of the stilt walker and juggler, who is featured in the fair’s official guide.

“I am the ultimate stilt walker, and I’m out here to entertain people and juggle for you, and maybe even clean up a few kids while I’m at it,” McQueen said.

To help with the “cleaning,” McQueen pulled out a Super Soaker that sprayed bubbles.

Beyond the fair fun, funnel cakes and Ferris wheels, agriculture remains at the heart of the fair.

Outside the Goat and Sheep Pavilion, Hannah Keller, 10, was shearing her lamb.

“I will show this lamb on Wednesday,” Hannah said.

Her mother, Marla Keller, grew up around beef cattle, while her husband raised sheep.

She said working with livestock gives their daughter lessons that go well beyond the show ring.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect with nature and to learn how things grow and to see cycles of life and responsibility with taking care of animals,” Keller said.

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