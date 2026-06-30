Where to celebrate America’s 250th in DC-area on July Fourth

If you’re ready to break out the flags and clink some glasses in celebration of Independence Day, there are a wide variety of D.C.-area restaurants and other venues offering standout parties.

If you’re ready to break out the flags and clink some glasses in celebration of Independence Day, there are a wide variety of restaurants and other venues worth considering for a standout celebration.

WTOP has rounded up rooftop parties with panoramic views of the skyline, restaurants with pre- and post-fireworks buffets, a waterfront destination with a crab feast planned and block parties with a slate of live DJs scheduled. Take a look at what’s in store for the Fourth of July.

For those looking to raise the roof at a rooftop party

With tickets at $150 per person, the Casamara Rooftop in Dupont Circle has a lot planned for guests, including an open bar, gourmet food stations, themed cocktails and a live DJ.

Nestled amid Embassy Row, The Ven is hosting a rooftop party with live music, a buffet and an open bar. VIP tickets cost approximately $340 per person. General admission is sold out.

Tickets to the Fourth of July celebration at ART D.C., the rooftop bar at Arlo, include a BBQ buffet, plus a “premium Jell-O shot” and a signature cocktail. Tickets cost approximately $165 per person.

As one of the most expensive parties on this list, The Watergate Hotel’s Top of the Gate rooftop venue is certainly not for everyone’s budget, but if you can spare a few thousand bucks, read on. The Independence Day party found here features a menu of gourmet bites, access to a premium open bar with specialty cocktails and unparalleled 360-degrees view of the city. Tickets start at a whopping $4,000.

Union Market’s rooftop venue, Hi-Lawn, is offering an Independence Day celebration for roughly $25 per person that includes live DJs, food vendors, craft cocktails and panoramic views of fireworks lighting up the skyline.

Keep the bottles popping at Clarendon Ballroom. This Arlington, Virginia, bar is hosting a late-night celebration with a live DJ, $2.50 drink specials and rooftop views of the D.C. skyline. The venue is also hosting a rooftop bash on Friday for those who would like to celebrate a day early.

For those looking to celebrate, but not break the bank while doing it

At the Navy Yard Block Party, three businesses in the Southeast D.C. neighborhood — Bullpen, Royal Sands Social Club and Mission — are joining forces. At this party, expect over 15 DJs, live music, plus drink specials, pop-up experiences and a hot dog eating contest. Capping off the event will be fireworks. Tickets cost approximately $29 per person.

Dirty Habit is hosting an island escape with pups included this year for the Fourth of July. The “Paws and Palms” event is approximately $7 to attend with specialty treats and pup cups included. In the restaurant’s courtyard, enjoy cocktails, light music and Instagrammable moments.

The patio of Fish Shop at The Wharf is hosting a crab feast on the Fourth of July with each guest served a half-dozen steamed Maryland blue crabs, as well as crab hush puppies, cornbread and a kohlrabi coleslaw. Reservations cost $90 per person with four seating times from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sequoia D.C. in Georgetown is offering both a brunch buffet and dinner buffet in celebration of the Fourth of July. The brunch buffet is priced at $50 per person, while the dinner buffet is priced at $80 per person.

SER in Arlington, Virginia’s Ballston neighborhood has a party planned that includes live music and several food stations for options like grilled Fourth of July favorites, paella, cheese and cold cuts, a raw bar and more. Tickets cost approximately $87 per person.

For those who desire luxe and lavish parties

In Downtown D.C., Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is kicking off the Fourth of July with a pre-fireworks cocktail party, costing $250 per person. The experience includes a “premium” open bar, themed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s Michelin-starred Italian restaurant, Fiola, is hosting a soiree on the Fourth of July to celebrate the occasion. Along with a pre-fireworks cocktail experience, the event promises aperitivo bites and curated summer food stations throughout the restaurant. This “Liberty & Limoncello” event costs $250 to attend.

Along the Georgetown Waterfront, Fiola Mare’s celebration features live DJs, open bars and “elevated Fourth of July classics.” Tickets start at $295 for the “Marina Party” and rise to $2,500 for VIP seating at the marina lower deck. This party is only available for those ages 21 and over.

As one of the best views of the National Mall’s fireworks, the VUE Rooftop at the Hotel Washington isn’t holding back on its offerings — or its admission fee. The rooftop venue features an open bar with free-flowing Moët & Chandon Champagne, live entertainment and “elevated” culinary stations, including a seafood raw bar. As the priciest option on this list, tickets start at $5,000 for general admission or $10,000 for VIP.

Availability is limited, but it’s still currently possible to snag a reservation at the Hotel Heron’s rooftop bar, Good Fortune, in Alexandria, Virginia. For $250, enjoy an open bar as well as unlimited BBQ, plus burgers, hot dogs, ribs and smoked chicken. Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats is also serving scoops of ice cream.

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