Things to do in the DC area: Old Town Pub Crawl, ‘Smithsonian Dreams’ … and more!

Alexandria, Virginia, is holding its 13th annual Old Town Pub Crawl on Saturday with seven local businesses participating.

Port City Brewing Company hosts the annual Old Town Pub Crawl each year in the summer.(Courtesy Port City Brewing Company) Port City Brewing Company hosts the annual Old Town Pub Crawl each year in the summer.(Courtesy Port City Brewing Company) Get ready to cheers with beers, cocktails and other beverages on Saturday in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. Port City Brewing Company is hosting the 13th annual Old Town Pub Crawl with seven local businesses participating.

Participants who hit all seven spots can get a limited-edition pub crawl glass — there’s no drink minimum to meet the requirement. There’s also no admission fee to attend, and registration is not required.

“This is just a showcasing of our favorite bars and restaurants throughout Old Town,” said Julia Nadovich, general manager at Port City Brewing Company.

Attendees can start wherever they’d like along the crawl, which runs from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“This is one of the greatest events we do all year,” Nadovich said. “It is a great experience of community, gathering everybody together in Old Town. Just good camaraderie, as you will, and excited to see it play out.”

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

D.C. Asian Pacific American Film Festival

From Thursday through Sunday, the D.C. Asian Pacific American Film Festival presents cinematic works by Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander and Asian diaspora communities. Several of the film screenings include Q&A’s with the directors, film subjects or other staff. Locations and prices vary.

“Smithsonian Dreams”

This Friday and Saturday, the Smithsonian Castle will be illuminated by an AI-powered art installation. Artist Refik Anadol created the free public art experience, which will be projected onto the Castle from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Lotus and Water Lily Festival

Embrace the summer season at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Northeast D.C. this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the annual Lotus and Water Lily Festival’s programs include “forest bathing,” live musical and dance performances a well as meditation, yoga and a fashion show.

“At the Vanguard”

The final weekend of this exhibit is coming up at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture. “At the Vanguard” celebrates how Historically Black Colleges and Universities preserve history by displaying over 100 objects from the collections of five universities. The exhibit runs through Sunday.

The Watch Zone at The Wharf for the World Cup Finals

For the World Cup Final on Sunday, there are so many locations to consider for watch parties. One location worth mentioning is on Pearl Street at The Wharf, where a 14-foot screen will play the match to the public for free. Chairs and coolers are not permitted at The Wharf.

Maryland

“Adrift: A Medieval Wayward Folly”

Round House Theatre in Bethesda, Maryland, is presenting “Adrift: A Medieval Wayward Folly,” a show that the Talkin’ Broadway blog described as “Part Samuel Beckett, part Monty Python, part Lewis Carroll, part opium dream, and part Hieronymus Bosch.” The show runs through Aug. 2 and it’s produced by Happenstance Theater.

Sweet Escape Wine & Music Festival

Linganore Winecellars in Mount Airy, Maryland, is hosting the Sweet Escape Wine & Music Festival this Saturday and Sunday. Attendees can expect go-go bands like Rare Essence and The Junkyard Band, plus a sampling of 19 different wines and shopping from over 40 boutique vendors. Ticket prices vary.

Silver Spring International Food and Craft Festival

Celebrate the many cultures of the world at this festival at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, Maryland, this Sunday. Expect live cultural performances, food, arts and crafts vendors. An outdoor screen will also be available to stream the World Cup Final. Admission is free.

“Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau”

Now running at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown, Maryland, is an exhibition that includes more than 70 examples of the work by the quintessential Art Nouveau draftsman, known as Alphonse Mucha. Admission is free.

Virginia

Chillin’ on Church

Head to Vienna Town Green in Vienna, Virginia, for a block party with live music, about a dozen food trucks and family-friendly activities. Admission is free. The event is on Friday.

Fairy Festival

For fans of fairies, strolling along woodland trails and crafts, the Walker Nature Center is hosting a Fairy Festival. At this event on Saturday in Reston, Virginia, the Fairy Queen will host a story time. Attendees of all ages are also invited to wear fairy costumes or participate in a contest to build a fairy house. Admission costs $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Purcellville Wine & Food Festival

About an hour from D.C., the Purcellville Wine & Food Festival is a rain-or-shine, dog-friendly event that allows the public to wine and dine in the charming town of Purcellville, ­Virginia. Ticket prices vary. There is no on-site ATM, so organizers recommend bringing cash for vendors that don’t accept credit cards. The event is Saturday.

FXBG Summer Wine Festival

Sip on some wines at Spotsylvania Towne Centre in Fredericksburg, Virginia, this Saturday. At the FXBG Summer Wine Festival, several vineyards from Virginia will be sharing their wines. Tickets cost approximately $33.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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