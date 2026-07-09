Things to do in the DC area: Alexandria’s birthday bash, Gaithersburg’s SportsFest … and more!

Celebrate the nation's 250th and Alexandria, Virginia's 277th birthdays at one festive event this Saturday.

Celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday and Alexandria, Virginia’s 277th birthday at one festive event this Saturday.

At Oronoco Bay Park, guests across the region can enjoy a full day’s worth of events, including live music, local vendors, a fireworks display and a poetry reading.

In case of extreme heat, Virginia American Water plans to provide a misting tent and free water at a cooling station. If it rains, fireworks will be rescheduled for July 12, as reported by ALXnow.

Attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets. No RSVPs are necessary for the free event.

Find the full schedule on the City of Alexandria’s website.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Beyoncé vs. Beyoncé Dance Party

Would you consider yourself a member of the “BeyHive?” The 9:30 Club is hosting a dance party Friday focused only on the classics, slow jams, B-Sides and remixes of Beyoncé. Tickets cost approximately $26 per person.

“A Day at the Fair”

On Saturday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will feature a lively fairground with interactive carnival games, family-friendly rides, live performances and fair-inspired food and treats.

“Something Rotten!”

Set in the 1590s, this musical farce is about two playwrights desperate to pen a hit while in the shadow of William Shakespeare. This production of “Something Rotten!” is the culmination of The Theatre Lab’s Musical Theatre Institute for Teens, hosted Thursday through Saturday. Tickets start at roughly $25 per adult and roughly $19 for students.

“Beetlejuice”

Find out why “it’s showtime” at the National Theatre with the musical comedy, “Beetlejuice.” Based on Tim Burton’s film, the production runs through July 19. Tickets start at approximately $69 per person.

Restaurant pop-ups across D.C.

A variety of pop-ups are coming soon or already underway in the District. For those who are fans of the “Lord of the Rings” series, La Bohème has taken inspiration from J.R.R. Tolkien in outfitting its space and designing its menus. For those in the mood for yakitori, or Japanese skewers, Pop Fizz Bar in Shaw is hosting Chef Blake King of Tori Sumi Yakitori on Sundays. Michelin-starred Fiola is also hosting a pizza pop-up throughout July. For more information on these pop-ups and other foodie-focused events throughout the month of July, check out WTOP’s DMV Foodie Guide.

Maryland

“Untold Stories Beyond the Battlefield”

This Thursday, the Surratt Historic Site & Museum in Clinton, Maryland, is presenting a virtual conversation on “how different groups of people bravely participated in the Civil War and events leading up to it.” The lecture is free, but requires registration. If you miss this event, have no fear as it will be hosted again on Thursday, July 23.

SportsFest

On Saturday, families can gather at Bohrer Park at Gaithersburg, Maryland’s Summit Hall Farm for activities and sports challenges for youth entering kindergarten through the 8th grade. SportsFest is free to attend, but registration is required for the SportsFest 3K run fundraiser.

Josanne Francis

This Saturday, Trinidad-born steelman virtuoso Josanne Francis is performing at the Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. The event is part of the Strathmore’s Bloom at Good Hope Concert Series, and is free or pay what you can.

“Sister Act”

Catch the theatrical production of “Sister Act” while you still can. Running through July 12, this feel-good musical comedy is based on the hit 1992 film of the same name. The production is hosted by the Rockville Musical Theatre at the Rockville Civic Center. Tickets are $26 for adults and $23 for students and seniors.

Virginia

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Concert

Head “Under the Sea” at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center as the National Symphony Orchestra performs classics from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” The event Saturday features a screening of the full film with tickets that start at roughly $50 per person.

Key West Festival

Breaux Vineyards in Purcellville, Virginia, is bringing the island to the people at the Key West Festival this Saturday. All day long, expect live Caribbean music, island-themed food vendors and craft vendors. General admission tickets cost $20, with wine and food sold separately.

World Cup Quarter Final outdoor screening

Soccer fans can head to Arlington, Virginia, for a special outdoor World Cup watch party at Arlington Mill. The free event Saturday offers food vendors and popcorn available for purchase.

Summer of Sunflowers

If you want to soak up the sunshine among sunflowers, Great County Farms in Bluemont, Virginia, is inviting the public to cut their own sunflowers for $1 per bloom. This offering is available starting Saturday and runs through Aug. 14.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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