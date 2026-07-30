Maryland confirms nearly 150 cases of diarrhea-causing parasite

Of the 148 cases this year, 144 occurred from May 1 through Tuesday; 48 were acquired domestically, 54 were acquired internationally and 46 are pending further investigation, according to the department.

The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed 148 cases of cyclosporiasis, the stomach illness that often results in watery and explosive diarrhea and is caused by the parasite cyclospora, a spokeswoman told WTOP Wednesday.

Of the 148 cases this year, 144 occurred from May 1 through Tuesday; 48 were acquired domestically, 54 were acquired internationally and 46 are pending further investigation, according to the department.

Health officials in Maryland have not identified a common link for this year’s cases, department spokeswoman Amanda Hils told WTOP.

Since May 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has received reports of more than 6,700 laboratory-confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis; more than 11,500 cases are not yet laboratory confirmed or require further investigation to determine the source was domestic.

The highest number of cases is in Michigan, followed by Ohio. An outbreak in that region has been tied to iceberg lettuce distributed by Taylor Farms and served at Taco Bell restaurants.

According to the latest numbers on the Virginia Department of Health’s website, the commonwealth has reported 126 cases total, 66 of which were acquired domestically, 31 internationally and 29 pending more investigation.

Along with diarrhea, other symptoms of cyclosporiasis include fatigue, loss of appetite, substantial weight loss, increased gas and bloating, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Symptoms usually begin around a week after eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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