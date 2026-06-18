Things to do in the DC area: Fête de la Musique, Juneteenth celebrations … and more!

Fête de la Musique, a world music festival, is being held in Georgetown. See a roundup of festivities surrounding the event and other things going on in the D.C. area this weekend.

Fête de la Musique is hosted in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood as well as several cities around the world.(Photo courtesy Georgetown Heritage) Fête de la Musique is hosted in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood as well as several cities around the world.(Photo courtesy Georgetown Heritage) Across the Georgetown neighborhood several artists and bands are coming together to perform for the public in a free music festival called Fête de la Musique.

Fête de la Musique started in the Northwest D.C. neighborhood in 2024 and is being hosted this Saturday, June 20, across 10 locations with over 30 performances, from Georgetown Waterfront Park to Book Hill Park.

“This event is really about celebrating musicians and inviting people of all skill levels, ages, cultures, genres to make music in the neighborhood at different locations,” said Nancy Miyahira, director of arts and culture programs at Georgetown Heritage.

Fête de la Musique, otherwise known as World Music Day or Make Music Day, is hosted around the world. It was first hosted in 1982 with the goal to be free, accessible and open to all types of music.

Find Georgetown’s event map and lineup on the event’s official website here.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Japanese Wagyu Week

Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of Japan’s most celebrated wagyu producers with this event. The Cleveland Park wine bar, Little Blackbird, is hosting Japanese Wagyu Week through June 21, featuring nightly wagyu specials and a 20-seat finale dinner with products from Japan’s Nakamura Farm. For more food-focused events, head to WTOP’s DMV Foodie Guide.



Home Rule Music Festival

This free music festival is entering its fifth year with live performances of jazz, go-go, hip-hop and soul music. The Home Rule Music Festival is on Saturday at The Parks at Walter Reed with headliners including Sun Ra Arkestra, the Chuck Brown Band and Trouble Funk, among others.

NoMa Pride Block Party

Head to the Northeast D.C. neighborhood, NoMa, on Saturday for the second annual NoMa Pride Block Party. This inclusive, family-friendly gathering is free and open to the public.

Summer Jazz Celebration

With $40 tickets, the Kreeger Museum is hosting its Summer Jazz Celebration on Saturday in their sculpture garden. Performing at the event is the Simone Baron Trio and the Elijah Jamal Balbed Quartet. Guests can bring their own canned beverages and picnic snacks along with a picnic blanket or collapsible, single-seat lawn chair.

Juneteenth Literary Jubilee & Black author Book Fest

For the fourth year, Planet Word is celebrating Black authors and language arts with their Juneteenth Literary Jubilee & Black author Book Fest. The day’s events include Juneteenth-inspired arts and crafts, food and refreshments from SoFull Eats and a live performance by local West African Drum Ensemble Versatile Soundzz. The event is this Saturday and is free to attend.

Freedom To Flip Out

Compete in a Juneteenth pinball celebration, called Freedom To Flip Out, this Saturday at Lyman’s Tavern. A beginner tutorial will precede the event, followed by the Flipper Frenzy Tournament with awards and closing remarks to follow. The entry is free and games are pay-to-play.

A variety of Pride events to expect

This weekend, Pride Month is culminating in a myriad of must-see celebrations of the LGBTQ community. On Saturday is both the 17th Street Pride Block Party, the Capital Pride Family Fun Festival and the Capital Pride Parade. On Sunday, expect the Capital Pride Festival and the Capital Pride Concert. For more details on these and other events, check out WTOP’s Pride Month event guide.

Maryland

Juneteenth Celebration at Olney Theatre

The Olney Theatre in Olney, Maryland, has a family-friendly Juneteenth celebration planned on Friday with free entry. The day promises local vendors, a food truck and a presentation by Reynauld Smith from the Sandy Spring Slave Museum.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration at National Harbor

This Friday, National Harbor is hosting the fifth annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration with live entertainment, cultural experiences, local vendors and community programming.

Annapolis Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday, the Bates Sports Complex in Annapolis, Maryland, is hosting a Juneteenth celebration with a parade and festival.

Montgomery County Juneteenth Festival

At the BlackRock Center for the Arts, expect live concerts and performances, an artisans market and food from local vendors this Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth. The event is free to attend.

Virginia

“Watermelon & Red Birds: ​A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations”

Arlington, Virginia’s Central Library is hosting food writer and cookbook author Nicole A. Taylor this Thursday for a discussion of her book, “Watermelon & Red Birds,” the first cookbook to celebrate Juneteenth. The event includes a recipe demonstration, audience Q&A, a free food tasting and a book signing. Registration is recommended with first-come-first-served seating.

Alexandria Juneteenth Celebration

Friday’s Juneteenth Celebration in Alexandria, Virginia, offers live go-go music, spoken word performances, junior cheer performances, line dancing, family-friendly activities and an Inova Blood Drive. The event at Charles Houston Recreation Center is free to attend.

Broadway in the Park

Fans of musicals and show tunes can go to Wolf Trap’s Filene Center this Saturday for live performances from performers from Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap. Tickets for the sixth annual Broadway in the Park event in Vienna, Virginia, start at approximately $50 per person.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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