Things to do in the DC area: Passport DC, Running of the Chihuahuas … and more!

Passport D.C. spotlights embassies through open houses, performances and food-focused festivities throughout May.

The Embassy of Bolivia celebration at Passport D.C. in 2023. (Courtesy Events DC) The Embassy of Bolivia celebration at Passport D.C. in 2023. (Courtesy Events DC) Enjoy an international experience without booking a plane ticket at the annual Passport D.C. event in May. The monthlong event spotlights the District’s many embassies through open houses, performances and food-focused festivities.

At its heart is the Around the World Embassy Tour, where more than 65 embassies open their doors to the public, offering a rare chance to step inside diplomatic spaces and experience global cultures.

Two major “information hubs,” at Dupont Circle and the UDC Student Center, are planned to have several live performances, cultural dances and child-friendly activities. This event is free with no registration or tickets required to attend.

This year, the Republic of Korea is expected to have activities and dance performances inspired by the “KPop Demon Hunters” film. The Embassy of Thailand will have martial arts demonstrations. There is also a “Caribbean rum battle” expected between Jamaica, Barbados and Haiti, according to Dania Jolley, deputy chief of staff and cultural affairs at Events D.C.

Beyond the event, there are several cultural programs expected, such as the “Savor the Flavors” promotion, where participating restaurants are offering special discounts, plus America 250-inspired menu items or other limited-time dishes.

The EU Open House on May 9 also allows guests to enjoy authentic music, dance, food, film and art of the distinctive nations of the European Union.

For the first time, participants like Cuba, Lebanon, Maldives and Singapore are opening their doors to the public for this year’s Passport D.C.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Flower Mart

This Friday and Saturday, the grounds of the Washington National Cathedral is once again planning to host the 87th Flower Mart festival. This family-friendly event features a variety of booths selling herbs, perennials, annuals and other greenery. A book sale is also planned along with festival food and rides as well as games for children.

Dupont Circle ArtWalk

On the first Friday of every month, the Dupont Circle neighborhood’s art galleries, embassies and cultural centers open their doors for a self-guided gallery walk. The event is free and can start at any open location.

Adams Morgan PorchFest

Head outside for Adams Morgan PorchFest, an annual music festival where over 100 bands perform live across more than 25 stages. The event is free and open to the public this Saturday.

The Running of the Chihuahuas

If you want to see pups with a pep in their step, head to The Wharf on Saturday. The annual Running of the Chihuahuas returns for its 14th year. While only chihuahuas can join the race, all breeds are allowed to participate in the dog costume contest. All race proceeds benefit Rural Dog Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to pulling dogs from high-kill rural shelters.

Sound Scene

The Hirshhorn Museum is hosting an interactive sound and multisensory arts festival, called Sound Scene, on Saturday and Sunday. Appropriate for all ages, this free event includes several hands-on workshops, live performances and creative works by artists from around the world.

Maryland

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, this theatrical adaptation is about a teenage boy with autism, who investigates the murder of his neighbor’s dog. Rockville Little Theatre is running the production at F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre from May 1 through 10. Tickets cost $24 for adults and $22 for students and seniors.

Rockville Arts Festival

On Saturday and Sunday, the 13th annual Rockville Arts Festival is coming to The Square for a weekend celebrating creativity and community. Enjoy the works of over 100 artists and makers alongside live art demonstrations.

Sligo Creek Fest

Sligo Creek Fest is an annual street festival that transforms Sligo Creek Open Parkway into a family-friendly celebration with multiple performance stages, kid-friendly activities, food vendors and hands-on activities and demonstrations. This year’s event is on Saturday.

Virginia

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Head to the Prince William County Fairgrounds in Manassas, Virginia, Saturday for a daylong festival celebrating beer, bourbon and BBQ. The event showcases more than 60 beers and 40 bourbons, plus live music, a “shrine of swine” and a “tasting theatre” spotlighting several distilleries.

Spring Makers Market

Shop and sip the day away at the Spring Makers Market in Alexandria, Virginia’s Port City Brewing Company on Saturday. More than 25 artists, makers and vendors are expected to attend.

Festival of Colors

For a Holi-inspired festival, go to Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville, Virginia, this Sunday. The event features live dance performances, family-friendly activities and, of course, the throwing of vibrantly-colored powder.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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