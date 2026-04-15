‘Great American State Fair’ to take over National Mall for 16 days

A massive, state fair-style celebration is coming to the National Mall in D.C. this summer.

A massive, state fair-style celebration is coming to the National Mall in D.C. this summer.

Organizers with Freedom 250 said the “Great American State Fair,” a 16-day event set to run from June 25 through July 10, will stretch from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument.

The event announced Tuesday aims to bring together all U.S. states and territories in what’s being described as a “World’s Fair”-scale experience. It’s to have food, exhibits and interactive displays highlighting regional culture and traditions.

“Bound together by a shared promise, our nation is a union of diverse states and territories — distinct in character, united in purpose,” Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach said in the release.

According to the release, visitors can expect a mix of classic fair attractions and large-scale installations, including a towering 110-foot Ferris wheel and a refurbished Smithsonian carousel.

Organizers said the fair will feature rotating daily themes, including Military Appreciation Day on June 28 and “The Next 250” on July 10, tied to the nation’s upcoming semiquincentennial.

“As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom and opportunity, the National Mall will once again serve as the stage for telling our nation’s story,” Krach said.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the National Mall will serve as a fitting backdrop as the country prepares to mark 250 years since its founding.

The Great American State Fair will be free and open to the public, though advance registration is encouraged.

It’s slated to run from June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall between 4th Street and 14th Street. See the operating hours below:

10 a.m. — 9 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday

10 a.m. — 11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday

10 a.m. until midnight on July 4

More details, including programming, can be found online.

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